Why the Rubicon Recon is a Wrangler for purists

The 2017 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon Recon. — AFP picNEW YORK, Feb 7 — The 2017 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon Recon is a special edition for those that put a premium on off-road performance.

As more and more mainstream car makers move towards courting consumers that want crossover aesthetics, but without off-road abilities, those drivers that really do need a vehicle that can cope with craters rather than carparks could well be feeling left out.

Enter the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon Recon. A new special edition developed specifically to show that the company hasn’t forgotten its core customers, it promises to be equal parts style and SUV substance.

“With an array of beefed up off-road components, the new Rubicon Recon provides even more legendary Jeep Wrangler capability,” said Mike Manley, Head of Jeep Brand — FCA Global. “[It] is the perfect Wrangler for our most loyal, diehard off-road enthusiasts who love to tackle the most demanding trails.”

When it goes on sale at the end of February, it will do so in two-door and four-door form, but both will come with the same upgraded heavy-duty front axle. The differentials will be sheathed in stronger, cast covers to withstand bumps from boulders, and they will get rock rails as standard.

The car also has an extra half-inch of ground clearance, comes as standard with 32-inch BF Goodrich tires wrapped around 17-inch wheels and, because the aforementioned rock rails have been specially adapted, owners can chose to fit even bigger (up to 35-inch) tires instead

And although there are some eye-catching aesthetic features, such as colour-coded fender flares and a hood with a power dome, this Jeep is all about go, rather than show. Hence the six-speed manual transmission, the low-ratio transfer case and the electronically locking front and rear differentials.

It’s also why the interior is wrapped in leather and vinyl (because it’s hard-wearing and repels water) and why the Jeep will come with a Sunrider soft-top as standard (though hard tops are on the options list).

The Jeep Wranger Rubicon Rcon edition will cost from US$39,145 (RM173,803) for the two door and from US$42,945 for the four-door Unlimited model. — AFP-Relaxnews