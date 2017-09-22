Why the new GLA 180 is a great entry model to the world of Mercedes-Benz

The new and improved Mercedes-Benz GLA 180 is a great entry model to the world of Mercedes. — TODAY picSINGAPORE, Sept 22 — The importance of the crossover or Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV) segment cannot be underestimated. This is why Mercedes-Benz has a wider range of such models than any other car manufacturer.

Where the local market is concerned, entry to this world of off-roaders — which includes the GLC, GLE, GLS and G-Class wagon — begins with the Mercedes-Benz GLA 180.

It stands out because, considering its rugged styling, none of the other variants, bar the Mercedes-AMG GLA 45 4Matic, have all-wheel drive.

Despite the GLA 180’s entry-model positioning and modest power output — its 1.6-litre turbocharged engine is tuned to make 122hp — this car still manages to oblige its driver with a ride that is entertaining enough to make you wonder why anyone would want to bother with the pricier models further up the range.

Its centre of gravity might be higher than a typical hatchback, but Mercedes’ boffins have engineered a more supple, yet well-controlled, ride.

Despite having a suite of digital controls in the car, Mercedes-Benz GLA 180 still retains some analogue vibes. — TODAY picAlthough the GLA 180 features a Drive Select Mode that allows the driver to toggle between the Comfort, Sport and Economy settings, which can be applied to the steering, the drivetrain and even the air-conditioning — as well as a customisable setting for a combination of the three — this car feels most at home in its default Comfort setting.

Even the fabric seats in the GLA 180 look and feel like a fresh and stylish alternative to the boring old leather that has become ubiquitous in cars here.

It is understandable that picking out which features to equip the GLA 180 with may be a tough balancing act between making the car feel like its owner is getting his money’s worth, while at the same time, not getting carried away with too many bells and whistles that would price the vehicle out of the market.

However, there are a couple of oddities about how this model is optioned: One that comes to mind is the decision to include a Keyless-Go ignition system, which, in itself is fine. The thing is, you still need to use the remote key to unlock the doors.

Considering that Keyless-Go is meant to be a convenient system which does not need the driver to use the key before getting into or starting a car, having to press the remote could seem a little much.

The Mercedes-Benz GLA 180 provides a drive that’s entertaining enough to make you wonder why anyone would want to bother with the pricier models up the range. — TODAY picAnother minor annoyance is the analogue climate control system that has been fitted as a standard feature, when Japanese or Korean cars already have dual zone digital air-conditioning and full keyless operation.

However, that is not to say that the GLA 180 is lacking when it comes to built-in tech.

The SUV has a number of classy features, such as electrically adjustable front seats, a powered tail gate, cruise control and 18-inch wheels, which come as standard components, among other things.

In reality, the Mercedes GLA is little more than a plus-sized hatchback that sits on a slightly raised suspension with some off-road styling treatment to complete the crossover impression.

The upside to the higher ground clearance, however, is that its occupants can look forward to a raised seating position that gives them a commanding view, while getting in or out of the car is also less taxing on the back and hips if you have mobility issues or have to strap a child into a car seat on a regular basis.

And at the end of the day, where the GLA 180 shines is that it is capable enough — well, almost — to make you feel like opting for the entry-level model is not a compromise.

Mercedes-Benz GLA 180

Engine: 1,595cc 4-cyl turbo, 112hp, 200Nm

Performance: 200km/h, 0-100km/h 8.7 seconds, 5.6l/100km, 131g/km

Price: S$166,888 (RM519,082) with COE — TODAY