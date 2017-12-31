Volvo’s new V40 lineup to include EVs

The current 2017 Volvo V40. — Picture courtesy of VolvoNEW YORK, Dec 31 — Volvo has enjoyed considerable commercial success with its recently-refreshed SUV line-up, but as other ultra-modern SUVs are making the V40 look a little past its sell-by date it’s about to update its popular V40 hatchback. But it appears there will be far more to the all-new version of the V40 than just cosmetic enhancement—it’s expected to feature models powered by petrol, diesel and electricity.

The new generation of the V40 will be built on the same Compact Modular Architecture platform as the new XC40 crossover, which will also underpin the Polestar 2 saloon, set to arrive in late 2019.

The Polestar will be the first electric car to make use of the platform, and when the next V40 arrives after that it will be available with a choice of electrified powertrains. As well as plug-in hybrids, there will also be all-electric models with differently-sized batteries to offer different ranges and price points.

Volvo’s head of R&D, Henrik Green, told the UK’s Auto Express website, “For each electric car, we will typically have at least two different battery sizes on offer. The base variant will be more cost-efficient, but with a slightly limited range, and then there will be a bigger option with a higher price, but more range and more power.”

Despite the current move against diesel cars in Europe, the next V40 will include four-cylinder D3 and D4 diesels as well as three-cylinder T3 and four-cylinder T4 petrol engines. Although the Volvo hatch isn’t currently offered in the US the new V40 will be, although it’s hard to see anything other than petrol and electrified versions making it to the US market.

When it comes to the exterior styling, a more futuristic and aggressive stance can be expected, similar to the new XC40. Green added, “CMA is a good platform to build the SUV — the XC40 — but we can also build low-dynamic cars with it.” — AFP-Relaxnews