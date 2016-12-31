Last updated Saturday, December 31, 2016 11:50 pm GMT+8

Volvo integrates Skype for Business in cars

Saturday December 31, 2016
Volvo is installing Microsoft's Skype for Business into its new 90 Series cars. ― AFP picVolvo is installing Microsoft's Skype for Business into its new 90 Series cars. ― AFP picSAN FRANCISCO, Dec 31 ― Volvo has announced that it is installing Microsoft's Skype for Business into its new 90 Series cars.

While it may sound like a recipe for disaster, Volvo says that the option will actually improve safety on the road.

“We've all been there. Sitting in the car trying to join a conference call. You either fumble with or drop your phone while trying to connect or you forget the long pin code to join. [...] On top of all that your attention is not where it should be ― on the road,” said Anders Tylman-Mikiewicz Vice President Consumer Connectivity Services at Volvo Car Group.

To ensure the least amount of time possible is spent looking away from the road, the large display screen has simplified touch-screen buttons.

This collaboration also sees the two companies looking into how to integrate Cortana, Microsoft's intelligent personal assistant, into Volvo's cars for “seamless voice recognition and contextual insights.” ― AFP-Relaxnews

