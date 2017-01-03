Volkswagen ushers in the year of the rooster with ‘Biggest Angpow of the Year’ campaign

From now till 15 February 2017, customers who purchase a Volkswagen will stand a chance to win an ‘angpow’ packet of RM66,888, worth the entire value of a Volkswagen Vento Trendline.KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 3 — Now is probably the best time to go out and buy a Volkswagen, because you stand a chance to win another car, or the equivalent value of one. This is because Volkswagen Passenger Car Malaysia (VPCM) is welcoming the year of the rooster with its ‘Biggest Angpow of the Year’ Chinese New Year campaign.

Adding to the joy of Chinese New Year, all customers who purchase a Volkswagen vehicle during the promotion period will also be rewarded with an angpow of cash-backs, ranging from RM388 up to RM1,288.

Customers can choose from a range of models such as the Polo, Golf, Beetle, Vento, Jetta and the all-new Passat for this Chinese New Year promotion. To qualify for this, all vehicle bookings must be made within the promotion period and is subject to terms and conditions while stock lasts.