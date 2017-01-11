Volkswagen looks to positive energy at the Detroit Auto Show

Volkswagen's electric I.D. Buzz concept vehicle is displayed during the North American International Auto Show in Detroit January 9, 2017. — Reuters picDETROIT, Jan 11 ― At the Paris Motor Show, VW took the wraps off an electric reimagining of the Beetle; at Detroit, it’s the Microbus’ turn for a 21st century reimagining, and at Geneva, the brand is expected to complete the trilogy with an SUV concept that follows ‘current’ trends and moves away from diesel.

The purpose of each of these vehicles is to underline that the company takes electrification seriously and of course to refocus attention after Dieselgate.

“[NAIAS] marks a real turning point for the history of VW in the United States. We are very optimistic about our prospects,” said Hinrich J. Woebcken, CEO for the North American region, about winning back the trust of customers, particularly in the US. “The beginnings of what I think will be a great comeback story for the brand in this market.”

And while Dieselgate has dented the group’s already niche sales in North America, globally, the VW brand is still up 2.8% on 2015.

And it intends to build on this by delivering cars that people want. In the US, that will mean SUVs for now, but in the coming years, it will mean truly electric cars that truly excite and appeal to people on an emotional as well as logical level.

Enter the ID Buzz concept. Described as “the most versatile and emotional electric car, ever,” it offers space for eight to relax or even sleep. It’s fully autonomous and connected but can also be driven manually for up to 270 miles between charges. “The I.D. BUZZ stands for the new Volkswagen: modern, positive, emotional, future-orientated,” said Dr. Herbert Diess, Chairman of the board, VW brand.

This year electric car sales will hit the tipping point where they represent 1% of new cars on the road for the first time in history. And once this happens, their future is assured.

In the Gallery

Volkswagen’s electric I.D. Buzz concept vehicle is displayed during the North American International Auto Show in Detroit January 11, 2017. ― Reuters pic



But VW wants to sell millions, not thousands of plug-in cars within the next decade and so will be investing heavily in infrastructure ― it’s to finance a US nationwide charging network ― and awareness; a publicity campaign highlighting the benefits of electrification is set to launch towards the end of 2017. All of which will prepare the ground for the launch of the ID family of cars.

“From 2020 onwards we will then bring a new generation of electric cars to North America. Our ID family will be fully connected and fully electric and it will be affordable for millions, not just for millionaires,” said Diess. “By 2025, we want to sell one million electric cars per year, making e-mobility the new trademark of Volkswagen.”

The platform underpinning these electric cars is already at a very advanced stage and its flexibility means that different types of car, for different markets, will be simple to produce and the company is actively testing very different vehicle styles.

“This is one of the concepts we are examining. And we have many more ideas. We are fully committed to the future of mobility,” said Diess. ― AFP-Relaxnews