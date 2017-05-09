Last updated -- GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 30°C, Mostly Cloudy

Drive

Visual effects artist posts the best used car ad ever (VIDEO)

Tuesday May 9, 2017
11:16 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

One win from three matches, or Conte calls it a little step to EPL titleOne win from three matches, or Conte calls it a little step to EPL title

The Edit: Why you should watch Malaysian film ‘You Mean the World to Me’The Edit: Why you should watch Malaysian film ‘You Mean the World to Me’

Ahok guilty of blasphemy, sentenced to two years’ jailAhok guilty of blasphemy, sentenced to two years’ jail

The Edit: Pepe, the sometimes-racist Internet frog, is officially deadThe Edit: Pepe, the sometimes-racist Internet frog, is officially dead

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

LOS ANGELES, May 9 — When in doubt, throw in dinosaurs.

That may have been the philosophy of visual effects artist Eugene Romanovsky, who wants to sell his old Suzuki Vitara ’96, so he created what has to be the best sales video for a used car ever.

The video shows shots of his Vitara in various situations driving offroad, among dinosaurs in scenes from Jurassic Park, as an extra in Mad Max: Fury Road, and perched on impossible to reach rock formations.

Romanovsky’s Vitara, which he called his “best friend for 10 years”, also featured in shows with wild animals, in the ocean, as well as launching in space.

While the car may not really perform all these outlandish feats, his creativity has seen the video shot to over two million views, which will certainly attract a lot more buyers for his vehicle.

VFX artist Eugene Romanovsky puts his Suzuki Vitara into a scene from ‘Jurassic Park’. — Picture via YouTube/ Eugene RomanovskyVFX artist Eugene Romanovsky puts his Suzuki Vitara into a scene from ‘Jurassic Park’. — Picture via YouTube/ Eugene Romanovsky

MORE ON MMOTV

Drive Channel

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline