Visual effects artist posts the best used car ad ever (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, May 9 — When in doubt, throw in dinosaurs.

That may have been the philosophy of visual effects artist Eugene Romanovsky, who wants to sell his old Suzuki Vitara ’96, so he created what has to be the best sales video for a used car ever.

The video shows shots of his Vitara in various situations driving offroad, among dinosaurs in scenes from Jurassic Park, as an extra in Mad Max: Fury Road, and perched on impossible to reach rock formations.

Romanovsky’s Vitara, which he called his “best friend for 10 years”, also featured in shows with wild animals, in the ocean, as well as launching in space.

While the car may not really perform all these outlandish feats, his creativity has seen the video shot to over two million views, which will certainly attract a lot more buyers for his vehicle.

VFX artist Eugene Romanovsky puts his Suzuki Vitara into a scene from ‘Jurassic Park’. — Picture via YouTube/ Eugene Romanovsky