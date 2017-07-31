Vios Challenge celebrity drivers spread safety message

Celebrity race drivers for the Vios Challenge Diana Danielle, Danny Koo, Venice Min, Geraldine Gan and Shawn Lee speaks with college students during their Road Smart, Road Fit Tour. — Picture courtesy of UMW Toyota MotorSHAH ALAM, July 31 — Driving can be fun and liberating but it comes with a huge responsibility to ensure the safety and well-being of everyone around us. This was one of the clear messages celebrity race drivers for the Vios Challenge Diana Danielle, Danny Koo, Venice Min, Geraldine Gan and Shawn Lee imparted during their Road Smart, Road Fit Tour talks with college students.

As intending participating in the upcoming Vios Challenge race that will be held in conjunction with the Toyota GAZOO Racing (TGR) Racing Festival in Batu Kawan Penang on August 12th and 13th, the celebrities have undergone comprehensive training to prepare them for their stint at the wheel of the racing Toyota Vios.

“Although each of us wants to win the race, we were trained to be aware of the other participants on track. How we drive and the actions we take in the race may affect or endanger the other racers. Therefore, we cannot just be selfish and merely focus on our own needs and desires, but to create a safe environment for others as well,” said Danny Koo.

“Our racing environment is made as safe as possible but when we drive on public roads, we are exposed to many more dangers. There are other road users, pedestrians, young children playing or buses stopping; there’s potential danger everywhere. We need to be aware that they all share the space around us and we must be mindful of their safety as much as our own,” added Diana Danielle.

Automotive manufacturers such as Toyota have invested significantly into technologies that help reduce the effects of road accidents or even avoid accidents entirely. Technologically-advanced features such as Vehicle Stability Control (VSC), Traction Control (TCS), Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD) and vehicle bodies featuring Toyota’s Global Outstanding Assessment (GOA) that protect the occupants have made their way into almost every Toyota passenger car today.

Despite advancements in automotive safety and the improvements made to road infrastructure, cases of road accidents in the country have not dipped. Statistics show that 7,152 people lost their lives on Malaysian roads in 2016, translating to 19 persons dying each day due to road-related incidences.

According to the President of UMW Toyota Motor, Ravindran Kurusamy, through the Road Smart & Road Fit Tour, Toyota hopes to impart the wisdom and learnings of the Vios Challenge celebrities who have a big fan following among young Malaysians.

“Young drivers remain impressionable and can be inspired to become responsible and safety-conscious road users. Through these talks, we hope that they will develop a safety-first attitude every time they start the engine,” said Ravindran.

In the first leg of the Road Smart & Road Fit Tour, the celebrities visited KDU Penang University College in Penang. During the talks too, the celebrities reminded students to always use their seat belts, be fully focused on their driving and not be distracted by their mobile devices.

Students from KDU will also be participating in the Toyota GAZOO Racing (TGR) Racing Festival in Batu Kawan with stage performances. The Festival will feature a myriad of activities throughout the weekend and promises to be a starry event with celebrity appearances including the eight racers who will be competing for the first time and special guests from Media Prima’s Drama ‘Drama Sangat’ bus tour who will be stopping by.

As entrance to the Toyota GAZOO Racing (TGR) Racing Festival is free, members of the public are encouraged to bring their family and friends along to enjoy the spectacle, smells, sounds and tastes that festivals and motorsports have to offer. Updates on event details and a schedule of activities will be posted on Toyota GAZOO Racing Malaysia’s homepage, facebook and instagram channels.