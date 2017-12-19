Up for auction: A Toyota Supra unlike any other

Top Secret 1994 Toyota Supra. — Handout via AFPTOKYO, Dec 19 — The Toyota Supra is one of those cars that have had enthusiasts calling for a new version ever since the last one was laid to rest by the Japanese automaker back in 2002. Well, a new Supra does look to be coming our way in 2018, but in the meantime, there's a modified 1994 model going up for auction in January that's probably unlike any other Supra out there — and is very different from any new Supra model Toyota is expected to unveil next year.

An auction house by the name of BH Auction will be selling the car in question off at the 2018 Tokyo Auto Salon on January 12. The car is a 1994 model year that's been modified by Japanese tuning company Top Secret.

The first feature that jumps out is the gold-coloured body, but it's what's lurking under the hood that really sets this Supra apart from the rest. That's because Top Secret has replaced the original engine that would probably have been a 2.5-litre six-cylinder twin-turbo producing less than 300 horsepower, with a 5.0-litre V-12. It's not a V-12 borrowed from a Ferrari or an Aston Martin though, but instead it's actually a genuine Toyota engine from a model called the Century, which is a Japan-only luxury sedan.

Of course, Top Secret didn't just drop a V-12 into its Supra; they also added a pair of turbochargers. And if that's wasn't going to be enough power for potential buyers, they also fitted it out with a nitrous oxide system to ramp up the V-12 to deliver a staggering 930 horsepower and 745 lb.-ft. of torque.

As well as the power upgrades, the car also has a body kit that actually makes it pretty unrecognizable as a Supra from the front. There's no estimate for what the car is expected to go for, but as the current owner has had the car up to 222.6 mph on the Nardo test track in Italy, it's probably not going to go cheap. — AFP-Relaxnews