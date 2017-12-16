Unique pre-production Aston Martin DB4 goes up for sale

A 1959 pre-production Aston Martin DB4, a car much revered by purists— Newspress/Hexagon picLONDON, Dec 16 — There seems to be a bit of a thing going on at the moment for classic Aston Martins being put up for sale. Just over a week ago, a DB5 previously owned by Paul McCartney was auctioned for US$1.8 million (RM7.34 million), and then another 1960s DB5, this one previously owned by Led Zeppelin’s Robert Plant, was put up for sale on a classic car website. Now, an even more exclusive, rare and unique Aston is up for sale: a pre-production 1959 DB4 that’s being offered through the London classic car experts Hexagon Classics.

Thanks to its nimble handling and tasteful appearance, the DB4 has long been revered by Aston Martin purists. The unique Blu Scozia that Hexagon is selling on behalf of its owner was only the third right hand drive version of the DB4 to come out of the Newport Pagnell factory and has been prepared and upgraded for 37 years as his own car by Aston Martin aficionado Richard Williams.

Part of what makes this particular DB4 so special is the fact that it was registered originally by Aston Martin as its London demonstrator model before production began, and continued until 1963. This one has been upgraded to include a five-speed gearbox, and further modifications have been made to the wheel arches to accommodate a larger set of offset wire wheels.

The car certainly wasn’t wrapped in cotton wool to keep it safe throughout its life by any means though. The DB4 was used for a considerable amount of its life for competing in legendary hill climb events, but it has now undergone an extensive restoration that’s reported to have cost as much as £222,000. Perhaps unsurprisingly, having had that amount of money spent on the recommissioning process, this example is now regarded as one of the finest DB4s to be found anywhere in the world.

It probably goes without saying that the price is only available on application, and extremely deep pockets are certain to be required by anyone wishing to buy it. — AFP-Relaxnews