Uber’s elevated ambitions for a flying car (VIDEO)

Tuesday February 7, 2017
12:43 PM GMT+8

How about making all of Malaysia one FT, Penang BN chief says

Airbnb landlord hit with record fine in Amsterdam

The Edit: Measuring New York's growth with trash bags

'Never bet against Tom Brady': Bouchard has a date with stranger

NEW YORK, Feb 7 — Bloomberg’s Brad Stone reports on ride-hailing company Uber’s hiring of veteran NASA engineer Mark Moore to work on a flying car initiative.

He speaks with Cory Johnson on ‘Bloomberg Technology.’ — Bloomberg

