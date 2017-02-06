UberHIRE launches in nine Indian cities: Your private driver

UberHIRE: Many Destinations, One Uber. — Courtesy of Uber IndiaNEW DELHI, Feb 6 — Uber’s new pilot program UberHIRE has been rolled out in a selection of cities around India, the company announced on February 6.

New Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Vizag, Kochi and Nagpur are the first cities to test the new Uber service UberHIRE. The programme allows Uber users to hire an Uber driver for more than one trip. This way, the driver is “hired” for the total of trips covered with the passenger during the day. Payment is calculated according to a combination of distance and duration.

UberHIRE comes in response to users looking for the convenience of using the same driver all day, for shopping trips, tourism or multiple business meetings for example — much like a private hire taxi. The service currently operates on a cash-only basis, and will be rolled out in more Indian cities in the weeks to come. — AFP-Relaxnews