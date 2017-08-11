Two special edition models unveiled at Volkswagen Fest

The Volkswagen Fest is where the general public is able to view the Jetta ALLSTAR and the 60th Merdeka Edition Beetle for the first time. — Pictures by YS KhongSETIA ALAM, Aug 11 — Volkswagen Passenger Cars Malaysia (VPCM) unveiled two special edition models today to kick off its inaugural Volkswagen Fest. The two special edition models are the Jetta ALLSTAR and the 60th Merdeka Edition Beetle, to celebrate Malaysia’s 60th year of independence.

The Managing Director of VPCM, Erik Winter, explained that the Volkswagen Fest 2017 was specially created for visitors to experience a carnival-like atmosphere.

“Volkswagen cars are better experienced than explained, and with all the test drive activities, amazing offers and plenty of family fun, the Volkswagen Fest is one of the best platforms we can provide for members of the public to be able to enjoy this. What more, the Volkswagen Fest is where the general public is able to view the Jetta ALLSTAR and the 60th Merdeka Edition Beetle for the first time,” he added.

The Volkswagen Fest is held at the Setia City Convention centre, and will end on Sunday 13th August — the additional good news is that it will be open to the public until midnight tonight and tomorrow night (Saturday, 12 August).

The Managing Director of VPCM, Erik Winter with the Beetle Merdeka Edition.Jetta ALLSTAR

The Jetta ALLSTAR is the latest ALLSTAR edition to be launched by VPCM. The range was first introduced with the Polo ALLSTAR earlier this year, and followed by the Vento ALLSTAR in June. The range was developed specifically for discerning customers who wish to stand out from the crowd.

The Jetta ALLSTAR comes with RM3,000 worth of exclusive accessories such as aluminium sports pedals, rear trunk spoiler, ‘ALLSTAR’ scuff plates, emblems and carpet mats. Priced from RM109,990, four colours are available — Candy White, Platinum Grey, Reflex Silver and Deep Black.

The Jetta is powered by a new generation, 1.4L TSI single-turbocharged engine with an improved 7-speed direct shift gearbox (DSG) that delivers an impressive output of 150PS, and a torque of 250Nm between 1,500 to 3,500rpm — making it amongst the most powerful vehicles in its segment.

Additionally, the Jetta is the only sedan in its segment with a 7-speed gearbox, and is able to accelerate from 0 to 100kph in 8.6 seconds. Despite such performance, the Jetta features a combined fuel consumption of approximately 5.0l/100 km** on making it the segment leader in fuel efficiency.

The 60th Merdeka Edition Beetle

As Malaysians celebrate the nation’s 60th independence, VPCM is proud to join in with the introduction of the limited edition 60th Merdeka Edition Beetle. Similar to the iconic, and much-loved Herbie Beetle, the Merdeka Beetle is decked in livery, with the number “60” splashed on its hood and sides.

Updates in the Merdeka Edition Beetle include leather-wrapped multi-function steering wheel, a 5.8" Touchscreen 'Composition Colour' audio system with USB, Bluetooth and 8 Speakers; and seat trim covers in ‘Pepita’ fabric. Under its hood is a 1.2l turbocharged TSI engine with an output of 105PS — and together with a 7-speed automatic transmission DSG powering a maximum torque of 175Nm, owners are ensured a fun run indeed.

Priced at RM136,888, only 16 units are available. The Merdeka Beetle is offered in Pure White and White Silver. All 16 units come with five-year warranty, 60-months road tax, and a limited edition Beetle suitcase.

Volkswagen Fest 2017

The Volkswagen Fest 2017, will see visitors and Volkswagen enthusiasts from all walks of life congregating to celebrate their love for the brand. Over the three days, visitors will get the opportunity to test drive a variety of Volkswagen models, enjoy super bargains and even free first service on pre-registered Volkswagen cars. There are lots of bargains on offer, both on new and used units.

Ongoing Volkswagen promotions such as the low interest rates from 0.28 per cent for the Vento and 0.8 per cent for the Passat, five-year free maintenance on selected models are also extended during the Volkswagen Fest.

Those wanting to sell off their current vehicle for a Volkswagen can take advantage of a free car valuation and quick loan checks by partner banks to assist in their hire purchase applications.

For existing Volkswagen owners, they can enjoy a free 20-point check on their cars, and 15 per cent discount on parts and labour work.

Another highlight of the Volkswagen Fest will be a gathering of current and classic Volkswagen cars, including the iconic original Beetle and Kombi vans - courtesy of Volkswagen owners and enthusiasts from across the nation.

There are plenty of other activities for visitors and their family members to delight in, including meals by some of Klang Valley’s best food trucks, live performance by featured local acts, open jam sessions for aspiring artists, free snacks and clown appearance for the kids, nail art for the ladies and a special Sunset Yoga and Zumba session for fitness enthusiasts.

For more information, please visit www.volkswagen.com.my.