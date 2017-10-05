Toyota offers chance to win RM1m worth of prizes

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 5 — UMW Toyota Motor Sdn Bhd (UMWT) is offering customers a chance to win up to RM1 million worth of prizes in the “Toyota RM1,000,000 Bonanza” from Oct. 1 to Dec. 31, 2017.

The RM1,000,000 worth of prizes include three units of Toyota Camry 2.5 Hybrid as the Grand Prizes and 100 units of smartphones worth RM5,000 each.

On top of the RM1 Million bonanza, the company continues to provide its customers excellent promotions in October with special offers on a wide range of Toyota models. Rebates of up to RM7,000 are available on selected models and matched with useful Toyota accessories worth up to RM5,790. There’s also free scheduled service (including required replacement parts) for up to 3 years for selected models.

Customers who buy one of the selected Toyota models will enjoy the following offers:

Model Promo cash rebate

Vios Up to RM3,000 cash rebate* + free accessories (worth up to RM4,100)

Hilux RM4,000 DC 2.4G (M), DC 2.4G (A) & DC 2.8G (A)

Camry RM7,000 Cash Rebate + 1 year free service

Altis RM5,000 Cash Rebate + free accessories (worth RM5,790)

Innova RM3,000 Cash Rebate + 1 year free service

Fortuner RM3,000 Cash Rebate

Avanza RM2,000 Cash Rebate

Sienta RM4,000 or RM3,000 cash rebate + 3 years free service

All offers are for selected variants and subject to Terms and Conditions, while stocks last.

Customers who require a financing plan can also check out Toyota Capital services offers like the Toyota 2-Tier Plan which offers lower monthly instalments for graduates and Toyota Drive financing plan, the first of its kind, where customers can save more.

Interested customers can participate in showroom weekender events on 6 & 7 Oct at Kelantan & Terengganu outlets or 7 & 8 Oct at all other Toyota outlets nationwide.

Refreshments will be served, and there are fun activities, test drive opportunities and more.

All Toyota models sold by UMW Toyota Motor come with a 5-years warranty and unlimited mileage (except for the Toyota Hilux with maximum mileage of 150,000kms) for peace of mind ownership.

The warranty is transferable to the next owner if still in effect.