Toyota named greenest automaker by ‘Newsweek’

The Japanese automaker was ranked 16th overall in ‘Newsweek’s Global 500 greenest companies, but number one among vehicle manufacturers. — TODAY picTOKYO, Dec 13 — Toyota might have missed out to Volkswagen as being the world’s biggest vehicle manufacturer last year, but it’s still the pre-eminent automaker when it comes to being environmentally friendly. That’s because Newsweek has singled out Toyota as one of the greenest companies in the world once again and named the Japanese auto giant as “Best in Industry Global” in the automobile category.

There’s a host of news concerning new hybrid, plug-in hybrid and all-electric vehicles these days but for automakers like Toyota, as well as being the future of sustainable mobility, they also represent their future profitability, as well as a big part of a concerted effort to make their entire operations more environmentally friendly.

This prestigious Newsweek award recognises Toyota for its impressive track record of sustainability achievements, as well as for its eco-sensitive hybrid and fuel cell vehicles. The accolade places Toyota, which so far this year is ahead of Renault-Nissan in the race to be the world’s largest automaker for 2017, ahead of such globally respected companies as Apple, Starbucks and Nike. This year’s score is even better than Toyota’s past performance in the rankings, which is an impressive reflection of the company’s ongoing commitment to green initiatives.

Jim Lentz, Toyota Motor North America’s CEO, said of the award, “Toyota is proud to be recognised by Newsweek as the world’s top green automaker and as a leader among global companies. We are continually working to develop and improve technologies for our operations and vehicles. Our aim is to reduce the impact on the environment, while maintaining affordability for our customers, and position our company as an industry leader in sustainable mobility.”

Each year, the Newsweek Green Rankings use eight different metrics to measure the environmental performance the world’s largest publicly traded companies. Every company is rated against each other for things such as energy, water and waste levels. — AFP-Relaxnews