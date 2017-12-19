Toyota Hilux A-TRC technology makes experts out of novices (VIDEO)

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 19 — Why people buy pick-up trucks

We buy pick-up trucks for various reasons. There are those who will buy a pick-up truck just for the ‘macho’ image of driving a truck, and these are the people who would never ever take it off the tarmac, buying a truck more for the show than for the go.

The 2017 Toyota Hilux is hugely improved pick-up truck from the previous generation featuring Active Traction Control (A-TRC). — Pictures by YS KhongThen there are the weekend warriors who have a ‘dual’ life, one from Mondays to Fridays, in an office environment, and a more exciting outdoor lifestyle on weekends, taking their trucks out to all kinds of adventurous places like waterfalls, farms, and perhaps even to durian orchards. The good thing about trucks is that you can carry durians without stinking up the entire vehicle.

The more serious pick-up truck users are those who actually require the use of a truck for off-road applications — examples would be if you lived or worked on a plantation, farm or orchard, or even a small plantation, or if you worked in the construction industry. Telcos and utility companies also have some off-road requirements.

Whatever your reason for buying a pick-up truck may be, you will want one that can take you where you want to go, and bring you home too. Well, for off-road conditions, the chances are that 90 per cent of the time you will get by just on the fact that you have a high ground clearance and you have a tough vehicle with relatively hardier tyres than that of a car. It is the 10 per cent capability that matters, and the latest Toyota Hilux has it.

The 2.8 litre engine and 6-speed transmission work well to provide power.New Hilux — a much improved vehicle

The 2017 Toyota Hilux is hugely improved pick-up truck from the previous generation. Latest upgrades include a stronger ladder frame that offers increased rigidity, a six-speed automatic gearbox, Hill Ascent Control (HAC), Downhill-Assist Control (DAC), and a choice of 2.4 litre or 2.8 litre diesel engines. For really hard conditions, there is a rear differential lock.

There are various specification levels, with the highest specked one getting phone connectivity, GPS, and leather seats.

The front end of the 2017 Toyota Hilux has provision for a winch.Most important feature: Active Traction Control (A-TRC)

The one feature that swung the deal in favour of Toyota when I was shopping for a truck is the A-TRC feature. This feature is a more advanced version of traction control specially designed for the Hilux.

Let’s just go into a few basic. In any ‘open’ differential, the drive always goes to the wheel with the least resistance. This means that if any wheel starts to slip on a muddy surface, the same wheel is facing the least resistance, and that wheel just keeps on spinning uselessly — the drive does not transfer to the other wheel on the axle.

On some axles, car makers put in a ‘Limited Slip Differential’ (LSD), which has clutch plates in it. These clutch plates transfer the drive to the other wheel, but there is a limit to how much ‘drive’ this LSD can transfer — there is always some loss due to the slippage of the clutch.

Other more expensive vehicles may have an ‘electronic differential lock’ that will do the same trick, but of course it adds to the cost of the vehicle.

A look at the interior of the 2017 Toyota Hilux. In the new Toyota Hilux, the A-TRC will sense that one wheel is turning faster than the other, and the system automatically applies brakes to that spinning wheel — this transfers the drive to the other side, and allows the vehicle to get out of slippery situations. This is done automatically, without any input from the driver. The A-TRC works silently and without any complaint all the time to help you get by in tricky situations, making even a novice look like an expert when the chips are down.

This one feature puts the Hilux right at the top of the heap insofar as 4WD pick-up trucks go. Together with all its other features, it makes a great package worth considering.

The rear cover on the 2017 Toyota Hilux is an add-on to keep your things private and dry.