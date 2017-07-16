Toyota gives new Camry a total overhaul

The new Camry cabin features roomy, ergonomics seats for front and rear passengers, July 16, 2017. — TODAY Online picTOYOTA CITY , Japan, July 16 — Japanese automaker Toyota has officially released the first photos and details of its all-new Camry.

Since the original model was launched in 1980, the Camry has become one of the marque’s best-selling sedans, with more than 18 million units sold in more than 100 countries, including Singapore.

While previous offerings were updates, this latest model starts from a clean slate, using the Toyota New Global Architecture (TNGA) platform that enables its designers and engineers to adopt a totally fresh approach to designing the new Camry.

“In order to create something that stirs the soul, we’ve laid out the concept of a new sedan that provides fun and excitement behind the wheel,” said Masato Katsumata, chief engineer of the new Camry, in a statement. “In developing the next-generation Toyota Camry, we were able to ... create a true driver’s car.”

Its design, for example, does away with the conservative look and brings in new, sporty curves. The driver is seated in a cockpit-type environment, with gauges angled in his or her direction. A key visual element of this concept is a sweeping yet elegant line that flows down from the instrument cluster and bisects the centre console waterfall. It also has a mix of tones and hues throughout, instead of only one colour.

For body colours, there are several options to choose from, such as the stately Parisan Night Pearl, the subtle Cosmic Gray Mica or the sexy Ruby Flare Pearl — although Toyota has not confirmed which of these will be offered in Singapore. The front seats have been completely re-engineered, and the rear seats are “more refined than ever with improved roominess and ergonomics”.

The versions being sold in Japan are powered by a petrol-electric hybrid drivetrain that features a 178hp 2.5-litre four-cylinder petrol unit, coupled with a 88kW (120hp) electric motor, for a 211hp combined system output. This gives the car enough oomph when you need it, and it is also reportedly 30 per cent more fuel efficient than the outgoing model.

In the safety department, Toyota’s Safety Sense P collision avoidance system and, for the first time, Rear Cross Traffic Auto Brake, are offered. This automatically stops the car if an oncoming vehicle from either side is detected while reversing.

Although no details have been announced for Singapore yet, if the buzz is to be believed, this car could be a game-changer for Toyota. — TODAY