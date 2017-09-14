Toyota gives all-terrain vehicles star billing at Frankfurt Motor Show

The Toyota C-HR Hy-Power Concept is a precursor to the upcoming version of the crossover. FRANKFURT, Sept 14 — Japanese car giant Toyota has plenty of innovation on display at the Frankfurt Motor Show in Germany, which opens to the public this Saturday.

In fact, visitors can enjoy two global premieres on the manufacturer’s stand, with a restyled Land Cruiser and a new concept car heralding a future version of the C-HR.

An off-road specialist since 1951, the Land Cruiser remains a reference in its market segment and is sold in more than 190 countries worldwide.

The latest version, unveiled in Frankfurt, aims to consolidate the vehicle’s reputation with a refreshed and more robust exterior style, as well as a higher-quality and more comfortable interior. In Western Europe, the new Land Cruiser will be available with a 177-horsepower, 2.8-liter D-4D turbodiesel engine. The new Land Cruiser comes with an expanded range of safety features and Toyota Safety Sense is also available.

This set of safety technologies aims to help avoid or limit the effects of collisions in all kinds of driving conditions.

Toyota is also premiering a new concept car, the C-HR Hy-Power Concept, at the Frankfurt show.

Developed at Toyota’s European design center near Nice, on the French Riviera, it offers a glimpse of what’s to come from the next generation C-HR, including a new Dark Carbon color finish, a tone-on-tone interior and a more powerful hybrid power train than currently available (122 horsepower).

In addition, visitors can check out Toyota’s Yaris GRMN. Directly inspired by rally racing, this small city car is boosted by a new four-cylinder 16-valve engine promising up to 212 horsepower, 0 to 100km/h acceleration in 6.9 seconds and a top speed electronically limited to 230km/h.

Production is scheduled to begin towards the end of 2017. Similarly, the 2018 version of the Auris Touring Sports gets a fresh finish in a limited-edition Freestyle version. — AFP-Relaxnews