Three of the world’s greatest hypercars for sale in one place

Porsche 918 Spyder. — Sotheby's handout pic via AFP-RelaxnewsPARIS, April 25 — There are sports cars, super cars and then there are hyper cars.

And although there will always be conjecture surrounding which hyper cars are truly the best, there are three that immediately spring to mind for most enthusiasts these days: the McLaren P1 GTR, Porsche 918 Spyder, and the Ferrari LaFerrari.

Even if you have the eye-watering amount of money required to purchase one of these incredible cars, their numbers were so limited occasions to actually purchase hem are few and far between. However, a chance is now coming up for those with the requisite funds to buy all three of these sensational cars in the same place at the same time, which is the RM Sotheby’s Villa Erba auction to be held on May 27 on the shores of Lake Como in Italy.

McLaren P1 GTR. — Sotheby's handout pic via AFP-RelaxnewsAll three of these cars were produced in very limited numbers, and in some cases it wasn’t even as simple as first-come, first-served either. To even be “allowed” to buy a Ferrari LaFerrari when they were originally produced, potential suitors needed to already own a certain number of Ferrari models as well as already having a good relationship with the Italian automaker. Effectively, it was an invitation-only situation for buyers to be able to part with somewhere in the region of US$1.42 million (RM million) to purchase one. Although you won’t be the first owner if you buy one from the Sotheby’s auction, at least the only criteria you’ll need to meet this time will be having enough money.

Of course, if you think you’re going to be able to get your hands on one of these for anywhere near the original purchase price, you’d better think again. Of the three, the 2015 Porsche 918 Spyder is estimated to fetch an amount closest to its original cost with a guide price of between US$1.3 million and US$1.5 million.

Ferrai LaFerrari. — Sotheby's handout pic via AFP-RelaxnewsPerhaps surprisingly, the 2014 LaFerrari is estimated to be the second most expensive of the three with a guide price of between US$2.8 million and US$3.4 million.

The 2015 McLaren is expected to bring the highest price as it’s no “ordinary” P1, but is in fact a hard-core, track-focused GTR model instead. RM Sotheby’s expects the McLaren to go for between US$3.4 million and US$3.85 million, but as this is an auction after all, all three could potentially fetch considerably more. — AFP-Relaxnews