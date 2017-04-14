These are the world’s fastest production SUVs

The 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk is displayed at the 2017 New York International Auto Show April 12, 2017. — Reuters picNEW YORK, April 14 — As Jeep races to the summit of the performance off-roader market with its new 707hp Grand Cherokee Trackhawk, here’s a look at its stats and at the cars it’s had to overtake to get to the top.

Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk

A full-sized SUV with a 6.2-litre, supercharged V8 good for 707hp and 645 lb-ft. (875Nm) of torque. When that’s sent to all four wheels it results in a 0-60mph time of 3.5 seconds and a top speed of 180mph (though Jeep is quick to point out the speedometer actually goes up to 200mph).

The Bentley 2016 Bentayga was once the fastest SUV in the world. — Handout via AFPBentley Bentayga

It might be a high-sided limousine with wooden cabin trim that can only be sourced by artisans abseiling down a cliff face, but it also has a 6-litre W12 twin-turbocharged engine under its immense hood. That outputs 608hp, 900Nm of torque and gives the 2440kg car a 0-100km/h time of 4 seconds. However, Bentley claims the Bentayga can hit 187mph.

The Tesla Model X will beat just about anything powered by fossil fuels off the line. — Handout via AFPTesla Model X

Spec Tesla’s first SUV with the 100kWh Dual Motor Performance D package and it will beat just about anything powered by fossil fuels off the line. Thanks to instantaneous electric motors running the show, this seven-seater has 967Nm of torque on tap and can go from 0-100km/h in 3.1 seconds. However, it only outputs 603hp and its top speed is just 150mph (250km/h).

The Porsche Cayenne Turbo SUV can hit a very impressive 176mph (283km/h). ― AFP picPorsche Cayenne Turbo S

The only full-size SUV in this list to actually come from an out-and-out sportscar maker is also one of the slowest. Even with a 4.8-litre, 570hp turbocharged V8 under its hood, the Cayenne can only manage a 0-100km/h time of 4.1 seconds. However, thanks to 800Nm of torque, it can hit a very impressive 176mph (283km/h).

The fastest and most exclusive series production Range Rover in the company’s history. — Handout via AFPRange Rover SVAutobiography Dynamic

The fastest and most exclusive series production Range Rover in the company’s history. Just like the Bentley its cabin is a place of zen-like tranquillity and business-class luxury. However, it is one of the world’s most formidable genuine off-road vehicles and, thanks to a 550hp supercharged V8 is also the most powerful one Land Rover has ever built. It serves up 680Nm of torque and covers the 0-100km/h dash in 5.4 seconds; its top speed is capped at 155mph (250km/h). — AFP-Relaxnews