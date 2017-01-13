The star cars of NAIAS 2017

The 2018 Kia Stinger is introduced during the North American International Auto Show in Detroit January 9, 2017. — Reuters picDETROIT, Jan 13 — Despite being a bumper year for vehicle sales, completely new metal was a rare sight at the 2017 Detroit Auto Show with a host of manufacturers choosing to lightly refresh rather than overhaul their ranges for the first international show of the year.

Nevertheless, there were several cars on show that suggest that even with the growing focus on autonomy and electrification, car makers haven’t forgotten how to excite their customers.

Kia Stinger GT

Teased relentlessly in the months before the show, the Korean company’s first genuine GT would have to be something special to live up to the hype. And, on first impressions, it looks like it can deliver. Everything about the car, from its 3.3-litre twin turbo V6 365hp engine to its cabin is premium. It has been built to go toe-to-toe with the best that German manufacturers can offer. In fact, the only area where it’s lacking is its branding. Kia isn’t currently associated with serious performance, but if the Stinger GT is a hit, that could all change, very quickly.

The 2018 Lexus LS 500 is introduced during the North American International Auto Show in Detroit January 9, 2017. ― Reuters picLexus LS

After several years in the wilderness, the Lexus flagship luxury sedan is back and this time it’s combining comfort with coupé-like looks and performance. Built on the same platform that underpins the LC, its out-and-out luxury sportscar, this new fifth-generation flagship is the first ever, Lexus says, to come to market that can offer both exhilarating handling and smooth, bump-free highway cruising in a single automotive package.

The Honda Odyssey is introduced during the North American International Auto Show in Detroit January 9, 2017. — AFP picHonda Odyssey

The company’s latest minivan builds on everything that made the outgoing model the best-selling minivan in the US. So it has a super-quiet cabin so that the family can talk without raising their voices — the driver can even use the in-car speakers to address those in the third row. Honda has also added a clever seating system that allows owners to configure the middle row for carrying passengers or cargo or for letting passengers take a quick snooze.

The 2017 Nissan Rogue Sport is displayed during the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan January 9, 2017. — Reuters picNissan Rogue Sport

This car will look familiar to Europeans as it’s based on the Qashqai, the crossover that conquered the continent and has been responsible more than any other single vehicle for making the SUV Europe’s most popular car. Smaller and more agile than the Rogue, the Rogue Sport will come as standard with a 141hp two-litre engine when it goes on sale in the US this spring.

The Ford F-150 is introduced during the North American International Auto Show in Detroit January 9, 2017. — AFP picFord F-150

The new pickup may look almost identical to the 2017 model but Ford has been very busy under the surface. The latest iteration of the US’ favourite truck now comes with a diesel option for the first time in history and has a host of new toys including pedestrian detection, emergency autonomous braking, adaptive cruise control and a premium B&O PLAY sound system.

The 2018 Chevrolet Traverse is introduced during the North American International Auto Show in Detroit January 9, 2017. ― Reuters picChevrolet Traverse

The latest updated SUV from GM is all about transporting three rows of passengers in premium comfort or, if the RS package is selected, sportiness. It can carry eight people, promises best-in-class leg room and cargo space, and uses every visual cue from extensive exterior brightwork on the outside to power seats on the inside to communicate it’s a quality vehicle in the same vein as a Lexus or Land Rover.

The Toyota Camry is introduced during the North American International Auto Show in Detroit January 9, 2017. — AFP picToyota Camry

The US’ best-selling sedan has had a complete makeover for 2018 and has been given a much more dashing, European-influenced exterior, complete with sloping roofline and a much sportier stance. The cabin blends Japanese attention to detail and ergonomics with a German approach to material choice and application. Under the hood there’s a choice of three new engines including a hybrid, all of which will bring more performance but without sacrificing economy. — AFP-Relaxnews