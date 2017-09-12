Singapore Motorshow returns for another run in 2018

The crowd gathering at one of the previous editions of the Singapore MotorShow held at the Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre. — TODAY picSINGAPORE, Sept 12 — Petrolheads, are you ready: The Singapore Motorshow is set to make a return next January, featuring more new models and a slew of activities.

Back for a fourth consecutive year and held across Levels 3 and 4 at the Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre from Jan 11 to 14, the Motor Traders Association — the organisers of the motorshow, Singapore’s largest annual motoring event — said that fans will have something new to look forward to for this next edition.

Once again, there will be cars — a lot of them, with more than 20 automotive brands featured, but the 2018 edition will see the return of Porsche and the debut of two new brands: Seat and Mini.

There will also be automotive accessories, lifestyle products and services at the show, as well as stunt driving performances by 3-time Guinness World Record holder Russ Swift.

“Over the past three years, we’ve seen close to 160,000 visitors enjoy various activities at the Singapore Motorshow such as the launch of new models and world-class stunt driving performances. They can expect such popular activities to return for Singapore Motorshow 2018 as well as the addition of two new brands next year,” said Mr Glenn Tan, President of the MTA.

Parminder Singh, Chief Commercial and Digital Officer of event partner Mediacorp, said: “The interest garnered for the last three Singapore Motorshows is tremendous and we are confident that it continues to be a platform of choice for the motoring industry to launch and showcase their products ... we look forward to engaging car enthusiasts, their families and friends with our live radio shows and appearances by Mediacorp personalities.”

Tickets for the Singapore Motorshow 2018 are priced at S$6 (RM18.75) for all four days while early preview tickets for January 11 (from 1pm; official opening is at 5pm that same day) are priced at S$10.

All tickets will be available for purchase on-site at Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre, Level 3. Children below the height of 120cm will enjoy free entry. — TODAY