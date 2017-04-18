The Shelby GT350 set to gallop into 2018

The 2018 Ford Shelby GT350 Mustang. — Picture courtesy of The Ford Motor Company

NEW YORK, April 18 — Due to continued high demand for its highest performance Pony car, Ford is prolonging the life of the Shelby GT350 and its even more track-focused sibling, the GT350R Mustang, for the 2018 model year.

Thanks to a 5.2-liter 526hp turbo-less V8 with a flat-plane crankshaft, the biggest brakes ever fitted to a production Mustang, a MagnaRide damping system and the first carbon fibre wheels ever fitted to a series production vehicle, the GT350 is essentially the most complete Mustang in history, combining all of the best elements of American muscle with the handling composure expected from a European sportscar.

“When we started working on this car, we wanted to build the best possible Mustang for the places we most love to drive — challenging back roads with a variety of corners and elevation changes, and at the track on weekends,” said Raj Nair, Ford group vice president, Global Product Development.

“Every change we made to this car was driven by the functional requirements of a powerful, responsive powerplant — nimble, precise handling and massive stopping power.”

The result is a car that’s scooped a host of awards over the past 12 months including from Automobile Magazine, Car and Driver — which voted it to its 2016 10 Best List, and Road & Track, which declared the GT350R its performance car of the year. All of which has helped the Mustang become the world’s most popular sportscar in 2016.

However, thanks to its continued production run, there’s one accolade the car is in danger of losing.

Thanks to its rarity and capability, in January, Kelley Blue Book named the GT350 the high-performance car with the best resale value.

Still, even if the car is destined to become a future classic, it would be an act of sacrilege to buy a modern Mustang purely for investment purposes.

The 2018 Shelby GT350 and GT350R Mustangs will arrive in dealerships this fall. — AFP-Relaxnews