The Nissan Qashqai gets a facelift

The new Nissan Qashqai has a whole bunch of new features and stylish upgrades. — Handout via TODAYSINGAPORE, Sept 29 — The Nissan Qashqai has been a firm favourite on local roads since it was launched in 2015. Back then, there really was not much to choose from if you wanted a fuel-efficient and compact Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV) — except perhaps the Honda Vezel or the officially imported HR-V.

With such light competition, the 1.2-litre turbocharged variant was a runaway success.

These days, the market has caught up, so it is just as well that Nissan has updated the Qashqai with bolder styling and more features.

Externally, the new Qashqai can be distinguished by a set of new headlamp clusters that features LED daytime running lights that span the entire width of the unit.

It also has black accents on the front grille, while the Nissan badge on the 2-litre version has been smoothened to hide a distance-sensing radar.

This brings us to the main highlights of the latest Qashqai, which its maker has collectively called Nissan Intelligent Mobility.

For starters, this package includes an around-view monitor that gives the driver a virtual bird’s-eye view of the car by merging images from the cameras on four sides of the car.

Then there is Intelligent Emergency Braking: If the system thinks you are getting too close to the vehicle in front, it will prompt the driver with an audible warning and automatically boost the brake pressure if the pedal is not pressed hard enough.

If drivers drift from their lane, the Lane Departure Warning will beep to remind them. There is also a blind spot warning system for safer lane changes. If you are reversing out of your spot, the Qashqai’s moving object detection will warn the driver of any shopping trolleys or toddlers that might suddenly get in their way.

Rear Cross Traffic Alert does the same, but with approaching cars that may not be visible from the rear-view mirror.

When it gets dark, the Adaptive Front Lighting System will automatically come on and illuminate in the direction the front wheels are pointed for the driver to better see what is around the corner.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, most of this suite of safety features can only be found on the 2-litre version, which commands a S$16,000 (RM49,781) premium over the 1.2-litre turbocharged model.

Inside, the 2-litre Qashqai gets factory-fitted quilted Napa leather seats and a panoramic moonroof. Outside, the style treatment continues with a snazzy set of 19-inch rims with high performance tyres. The wheels alone are said to be worth around $6,000, which can be daunting when the time comes to buy a new set of tyres.

Impressively, the Qashqai was still comfortable while riding on the low-profile rubber. It also has to be said that despite its off-roader body style, the Qashqai is front-wheel-drive only.

In terms of performance, the 2-litre is the one to go for if you are fond of road trips to Malaysia, for example, as bigger feels more relaxed at higher speeds.

The real question is: Is the proposition of a well-equipped 2-litre Nissan Qashqai compelling enough to hold its own against the likes of the premium Continental compact crossovers?

Nissan Qashqai 2.0

Engine: 1,997cc 4-cyl, 144hp, 200Nm

Performance: 184km/h, 0-100km/h 10.1 seconds, 6.9l/100km, 159g/km

Price: S$130,300 with COE — TODAY