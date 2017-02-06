The new Toyota Fortuner — versatile, powerful and affordable

The new Toyota Fortuner. — Pictures by Khong Yin SwanPETALING JAYA, Feb 6 — Earlier this month, UMW Toyota Motor Sdn Bhd announced that the Toyota Fortuner is now qualified as an Energy Efficient Vehicle (EEV) by the Malaysian government, and as a direct benefit to customers, the retail price is reduced by up to RM16,000.00 (depending on the variant) and the new OTR prices (with insurance) for Peninsular Malaysia were as follows:

Toyota Fortuner 2.7 SRZ (petrol engine) 4 x 4: RM183,800.00

Toyota Fortuner 2.4 VRZ (diesel engine) 4 x 4: RM175,000.00

The Toyota Fortuner is one of the relatively ‘young’ models in Toyota’s line-up, introduced just 12 years ago as part of Toyota’s IMV project aimed at producing vehicles for regional hubs outside of Japan. The IMV project was based on one common platform from which three models, the Innova, Hilux and Fortuner were developed. This formula has proven to be very successful, as component and parts sharing amongst the models allowed for affordable prices.

Although the Fortuner shares the same platform as the Hilux, it is designated for a higher percentage of urban usage as a SUV, and is therefore fitted with more plush fittings to appeal to the aspirers to the Lexus SUV range. This also includes coil springs at the rear, versus leaf springs for the Hilux.

Assembled since 2005 at UMW Toyota’s assembly plant in Shah Alam, the Fortuner is now in its second generation with an all-new styling and a tougher body structure. We also understand that the ladder frame has been up-graded to provide greater torsional rigidity. Two grades of Fortuner are available — the gasoline-powered Fortuner 2.7 SRZ and the diesel-powered Fortuner 2.4 VRZ. The 2.4 VRZ has a newly developed 2.4 litre turbo-diesel which is shared with the Hilux, while the 2.7 SRZ uses a re-tuned version of the engine from the previous generation engine, but with dual VVTi and 166PS of power and 245Nm of torque. The 2.4 VRZ is more powerful than the 2.5 litre diesel it replaces – maximum output is 150PS (+4 per cent) and maximum torque is now 400Nm (+17 per cent).

The Eco and Power mode buttons in the Toyota Fortuner. Both the Fortuner variants are fitted with a 6-speed electronically controlled automatic transmission. The 2.7 SRZ gets paddle shifters and has two driving modes, ECO and Power Mode.

I actually wanted to check out the diesel version, which I believed would be a better drive considering that it has 400Nm of torque — moving this 2.0 tonne mass would require some effort.

However, they gave me the 2.7 SRZ gasoline model, so this report is going to be all about the gasoline and not the diesel version of the Fortuner.

From a marketing point of view, it appears that a survey revealed that the users tend to favour a gasoline engine, and although I cannot understand the rationale behind it, the people (those who were surveyed, at least) have spoken. I understand it has something to do with some pre-conception or perhaps misconceptions about diesel being smelly, sooty, and dirty, and has nothing to do with the plain truths of diesel being more efficient, of diesels providing more torque, and even the fact that the new diesels are practically smokeless. I was told that “the Fortuner was made to cater for those who want the Lexus RX 300, but cannot afford it — this is the next best thing, and these people won’t want a diesel because the RX does not come with a diesel.”

Anyway, the above paragraph possibly explains why the 2.7 SRZ gets all the ‘goodies’ like the Bi-LED headlamps with integrated LED Daytime Running Lights (DRL), puddle lamps and paddle shifters while the (lowly) 2.4 VRZ only has halogen projector lamps and ordinary DRLs. The 2.7 SRZ also gets 18-inch wheels versus 17-inch wheels for the 2.4 VRZ and more adjustments for the driver’s seat, plus a reverse camera as standard. The 2.7SRZ also gets seven airbags versus the 2.4 VRZ’s three.

The reverse camera is a useful feature in the Fortuner. In the active safety department, the 2.7 SRZ gets Brake Assist (BA), Vehicle Stability Control (VSC), Active Traction Control (A-TRC), Hill-start Assist Control (HAC), Emergency Stop Signal (ESS), Trailer Sway Control (TSC), and a reverse camera. With a price difference of a mere RM8,000, the 2.7 SRZ seems to offer a better bang per buck package.

On the road, the first thing you will feel is the torque, or rather the lack of it, especially if you are switching over from driving a turbocharged engine. With a gasoline engine, you have to put more pressure on the accelerator and let the engine revolutions build up to a higher level before you can feel the power coming in. However, once the vehicle builds up speed, it is not as bad, and the Fortuner 2.7 SRZ can give as good as any other SUV on the road. From mid to high speeds, the gasoline engine performs very well, and the drive actually becomes quite enjoyable. What the gasoline engine loses out in terms of torque, it makes up for in engine revs — I am actually quite surprised at the turn of speed that this 2.7 litre VVTi engine can do. Although I didn’t have a chance to do a back to back comparison, I think the 2.7 litre engine could accelerate just as well, if not better than the diesel version, bearing in mind the diesel is only a 2.4 litre.

The only price you have to pay would be in the fuel — the 80-litre fuel tank showed a full tank when I collected the vehicle, and it was quite near reserve tank when I returned the Fortuner. I had done 356.1 kilometres, and the OBD showed an average consumption of 6.7 kilometres per 100 kilometres. To be fair, this was over a period of the four days that I had the Fortuner, and the terrain was a mixture between urban and outstation driving. This driving also included some high speed runs and many bursts of acceleration; coupled with the fact that I am naturally heavy footed, I think the average user could get as good as 9 to 10 kilometres per litre, which would be a highly respectable figure.

Whereas the first generation Fortuner (Malaysian spec) featured permanent all-wheel drive (AWD), the new generation Fortuner’s drive train is identical to that of the Hilux, as in the fact that it is now a part time 4WD — which means that under normal conditions, you are in Rear-Wheel Drive, and you need to switch to 4WD if you want all four wheels to be driven. I understand that some of the settings and tuning of the transmission controls may be different from the Hilux, considering that the two vehicles are used in different environments, but the basic components are the same. The driver can select 2H (rear-wheel drive, high ratio), 4H (four-wheel drive, high ratio) or 4L (four-wheel drive, low ratio). In 4H, there is a requirement to stop the vehicle and there is a further reduction in the drive ratio for more mechanical advantage. The downside is the loss of permanent all-wheel drive and the assured grip that AWD offers at all times, but on the bright side, it means better fuel economy for the user. From Toyota’s point of view, it probably means a more efficient manufacturing system and more parts commonality.

The paddle shifters in the Fortuner. On the road, the rear coil springs working with the independent front wishbone set up do give the Fortuner a reasonably good ride. It is definitely more comfortable than riding in a truck, but it is not a sedan — the tyres are designed for heavy loads, and have thicker and stronger sidewalls than ordinary car tyres, so the cushioning effect is not as good – you will still feel some of the bumps and undulations.

Road handling is quite good — it is always a compromise between keeping a high ground clearance for off-road usage, and making the vehicle as low as possible for best handling. I think the Toyota designers have done a pretty good job to make the handling remain decent, yet provide that little extra ground clearance for when you need it.

Inside, the Fortuner is tastefully appointed — leather seats, multi-way electrical adjustments for the driver, twin glove compartments, second row seats that split and tumble for easy access to the back, and third row seats that can seat adults, and fold away neatly to the sides. The Fortuner is a highly versatile vehicle that will fit into a concrete or green jungle environment any time.

All things said and done, the gasoline powered Fortuna 2.7 SRZ is a pretty good package — it delivers as promised, in terms of power, handling, and of course the versatility associated with 7-seater SUVs. In terms of price, it is probably the most affordable 7-seater SUV in this category.

I do wonder, however, how the 2.4-litre diesel would stack up against it.