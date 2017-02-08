The future of Proton

The Lotus Evora, Proton's top of the range model. — File picKUALA LUMPUR Feb 8 – The market is rife with rumours that Proton is seeking a foreign technology partner, and two names keep popping up – the French PSA group that owns the French Peugeot and Citroen brands, and Geely, a Chinese Multi-national automotive manufacturing company.

Geely sells passenger cars under the Geely and Volvo brands. Geely also sells taxis under the London Taxi brand, having owned Volvo since 2010 and The London Taxi Company since 2012. Geely also sells delivery vans under the Emerald brand.

Amid speculations and comments in the media, DRB-Hicom, the owners of Proton, has made an official statement via a release, which justifies its actions, and explains the rationale for forming a strategic partnership with a foreign partner. The release is reproduced in its entirety below:

Foreign strategic partner key part of Proton’s success

DRB-Hicom Berhad, as 100 per cent owner of Proton Holdings, believes that Proton can be a more successful carmaker once a foreign strategic partner (FSP) is on-board. The entry of a FSP will enable Proton to revitalise itself through access to new platforms, powertrains and technologies which will further improve Proton’s range of products and its quality.

This revitalisation of Proton’s market share underlines DRB-Hicom’s intent to keep the brand as a player in the automotive market. Proton has been in the market since the mid-1980s, and it has some brand equity in the domestic market, despite past and current challenges.

The Proton Persona — File picDRB-Hicom remains committed to revive Proton’s fortunes, and finding the right FSP is critical to that goal. History has shown that collaborations between a smaller carmaker and a larger carmaker can revive the former’s fortunes. DRB-Hicom is confident that with the right FSP, Proton will enhance its brand equity can again be a successful carmaker as it was in the 1980s and 1990s.

The right fit for Proton

In finding the right FSP for Proton, DRB-Hicom will evaluate three key criteria, which are strategic, operational and cultural fit.

A strategic fit will enable both parties to derive tangible benefits from the range of technology and products available, which will complement each other’s needs in their own markets. This strategic fit will also ensure that Proton can achieve economies of scale from its domestic operations. In evaluating the potential partners,

DRB-Hicom will insist that the Proton badge and its technology will be expanded into Asean markets first and global arena subsequently.

An operational fit with the FSP ensures that both Proton and the partner will complement each other’s strengths. The structures that exist within each company must be able to blend well so as to achieve seamless operation at Proton and the partner themselves.

As in any collaboration, a cultural fit will ensure a successful union. This “chemistry” between the two parties will be critical in pushing Proton forward while enhancing the FSP’s own operations vis-a-vis their short and long-term plans.

These criteria are aimed at ensuring that both parties will be able to achieve each other’s strategic targets as quickly as possible and with minimum interruptions to business operations. With a close fit that matches the items listed, DRB-Hicom is confident the venture will be beneficial to all parties.

The Proton Saga — File picProton will benefit the FSP too

Contrary to common belief, Proton too has plenty to offer to the eventual FSP.

First, they will have at their disposal Proton’s own range of affordable cars, such as Persona, Saga, Preve and Iriz. These cars are manufactured to high production standards and meet global safety standards. Any carmaker that is on board with Proton will be able to find a range of cars to offer specific markets across the globe.

Secondly, one of the immediate advantages available to any carmaker partnering with Proton is the ability to immediately increase their production capacity through Proton’s Tanjung Malim Plant in Proton City. The plant has a low utilisation rate presently, and optimising the use of the modern facility will also benefit the local workforce. This means Malaysians can benefit from increased employment opportunities with full capacity utilisation at the plant.

Finally, Proton has its own in-house research and development team, as well as the lightweight platform technology of Lotus Cars UK. The combined engineering capabilities of Proton and the legendary Lotus Cars offers a FSP enhancements to their current capabilities, which will enable them to enhance their existing R&D capabilities.

Proton is a national carmaker

It is important to point out that DRB-Hicom’s search for a FSP for Proton is a critical exercise to ensure the sustainability of the national carmaker. As a local company, DRB-Hicom is proud to be the owner of the first national and Asean’s only car manufacturer.

We have stated before that we will maintain a significant equity in Proton, and this has not changed. The FSP search is not about shirking our national responsibility but about enhancing Proton as a bona-fide carmaker, and eventually putting them, and Malaysia, on the global map.

As a responsible shareholder, as part of the evaluation, DRB-Hicom shall also assess the intention of the potential partners in utilising the current “home-grown” vendor network. This is a very significant element in our evaluation, as DRB-Hicom who also own subsidiaries serving Proton as vendors, would avoid for these “home-grown” network to be diluted substantially.

Status of search

As we have stated previously, the parties have conducted their own due diligence on Proton over the past weeks. DRB-Hicom is now waiting for the submission of bids from the parties, after which an earnest evaluation of the bids will commence.

Also as stated previously, we aim to complete the selection by the first half of this year, although we strive to conclude it earlier and this remains the target for DRB-Hicom.