The Ford Expedition is ready for adventure

2018 Ford Expedition. — Ford handout pic via AFP-RelaxnewsDETROIT, Feb 9 — Ford’s new full-size SUV is big on technology, creature comforts, cabin space, practicality and connectivity, but will it connect with families?

The 2018 Expedition is billed as “the smartest, most capable and most adaptable ever.” For example, it can provide a mobile internet connection for up to 10 separate devices while on the go and it is the first US-built, full-size SUV to offer 40+ features and active driver-assist technologies.

“Today’s families want even more smart technology to help them cover more ground safely, more efficiently and more comfortably — all while staying connected to friends and family,” said Joe Hinrichs, Ford president of The Americas.

And while keeping the kids entertained on a road trip will indeed make the journey more enjoyable for the driver, the new Expedition’s smartest features are actually centered on practicality and usability.

It offers space for a driver plus seven passengers without sacrificing cargo space, but with the push of a button the second and third row of seats fold flat so that the Expedition can serve as a true load lugger.

Inside the 2018 Ford Expedition. — Ford handout pic via AFP-RelaxnewsIt’s no coincidence that with the seats dropped, the load area measures four feet by eight feet — a dimension that will be very familiar to anyone that undertakes their own home improvement and renovation projects. Those same people will also welcome the fact that the tailgate can be opened remotely, simply by moving a foot under the car’s rear bumper.

Another intelligent touch comes in the folding mechanism for the second row of seats — even when a child seat has been fitted, this row can tilt and slide forward to allow access to the seats behind.

As for technology smarts, the Expedition comes with Pro Trailer Backup Assist because historically, 15 per cent of Expedition owners use their car for towing a caravan or other trailer at least once a month.

The car also boasts an active park assist system and a 360° camera for a clear view of everything around the vehicle. Adaptive cruise control will ensure the car maintains a safe distance from the vehicle in front, and blind spot monitoring and lane keeping assist will take the stress out of highway driving.

The new SUV will go on sale this fall and will be available in three trim levels — XLT, Limited and Platinum. — AFP-Relaxnews