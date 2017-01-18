The Countryman is now most powerful Mini by a country mile

The 2017 Mini John Cooper Works Countryman. — Picture by Mini via AFPLONDON, Jan 18 — It’s the biggest ever car to carry the Mini badge and now that it’s undergone the John Cooper Works treatment, the second-generation Mini Countryman can also claim to have the most powerful engine ever offered on any production car in the company’s history.

The engine in question offers a 2-litre capacity, four cylinders, one variable-geometry turbocharger, 231hp and 350Nm of torque. That power goes to all four wheels via the All4 intelligent all-wheel drive system and — despite the fact that the car comfortably seats five, is over 4 metres long,1.57 metres high and tips the scales at over 1300kg — results in a 0-100km/h time of 6.5 seconds. If you go for the eight-speed Steptronic sports transmission rather than the standard six-speed manual transmission, this 0-100km/h dash is 0.8 seconds quicker, still.

This turn of straight-line speed is very impressive, especially in what is essentially a compact SUV. And to ensure that the car doesn’t topple over in the bends or bury its nose in the tarmac under braking, the new model has multi-link rear suspension and a suite of electronic stability aids.

Working together they can lock the front axle differential, push torque to individual wheels for the best grip, or offer the right amount of traction when driving over ice, through snow or on sand and gritty surfaces.

On top of this, the driver can select pre-programmed modes — green; mid; and sport — depending on whether he or she wants to make progress very quickly, or make the absolute best use of every drop of gasoline in the tank. As for stopping, Mini has worked in partnership with Brembo on a serious set of race derived disc brakes.

As for aesthetics, the car wouldn’t be worthy of a John Cooper badge without a John Cooper aerodynamic kit complete with large air intakes in the front apron, rear spoiler and honeycomb radiator grille treatment.

And it’s a similar story inside. The front seats are JCW racing seats and there’s a sports steering wheel and gear lever.

But the car still boasts much of the same practicality as the standard Countryman, and the foldout picnic seat, which can seat two and is located in the tailgate is available as an option, as is a suite of active driver safety aids such as adaptive cruise control, parking assist and road sign recognition. These are in addition to standard features such as collision warning.

The Mini John Cooper Works Countryman will make its official global debut in April at the 2017 Shanghai Motor Show. — AFP-Relaxnews