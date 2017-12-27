Kuala Lumpur 28°C, Mostly Cloudy

Tesla to make pickup truck after Model Y crossover

Wednesday December 27, 2017
10:23 AM GMT+8

The Tesla logo is seen at the entrance to Tesla Motors' new showroom in Manhattan's Meatpacking District in New York December 14, 2017. — Reuters picThe Tesla logo is seen at the entrance to Tesla Motors' new showroom in Manhattan's Meatpacking District in New York December 14, 2017. — Reuters picNEW YORK, Dec 27 — Tesla Inc will build a pickup truck soon after producing electric crossover vehicle Model Y, chief executive Elon Musk said yesterday.

“I promise that we will make a pickup truck right after Model Y. Have had the core design/engineering elements in my mind for almost five years. Am dying to build it,” Musk wrote in a Twitter post.  

The Model Y, to be built on the same platform as the Model 3 sedan, was tentatively scheduled to begin production in mid-2019, Reuters reported in June.

The electric vehicle maker first announced plans for a pickup truck last July, alongside a “master plan” to develop a commercial truck, a public transport bus and a compact sport utility vehicle.

Musk had said in April that the pickup truck would be unveiled within 18 to 24 months. — Reuters

