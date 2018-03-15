Kuala Lumpur 33°C, Mostly Cloudy

Tesla says Model S, Model X production efficiency much improved

Thursday March 15, 2018
11:05 AM GMT+8

Tools

A Tesla Motors logo is shown on a Tesla Model S at a Tesla Motors dealership at Corte Madera Village, an outdoor retail mall, in Corte Madera, California May 8, 2014. — Reuters picA Tesla Motors logo is shown on a Tesla Model S at a Tesla Motors dealership at Corte Madera Village, an outdoor retail mall, in Corte Madera, California May 8, 2014. — Reuters picNEW YORK, March 15 — Tesla Inc said the number of labour hours needed to produce its Model S and Model X cars have decreased considerably, following the latest report of quality problems that could prevent the carmaker from hitting its production targets.

The electric car maker told Reuters yesterday production of 100,000 Model S and Model X vehicles is now possible in a two-shift cycle with minimal overtime, compared with three shifts and considerable overtime earlier.

Tesla was responding to a CNBC report that said the company was churning out a high ratio of flawed parts leading to costly rework and production delays, citing several current and former employees.

The company’s shares closed down 4.4 per cent at US$326.63 (RM1276.31 ) yesterday. — Reuters

