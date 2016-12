Tesla made an adorable tiny Model S for your kids (VIDEO)

NEW YORK, Dec 22 — Pursuits writer Troy Patterson and his son venture to Brooklyn Bridge Park to test Radio Flyer and Tesla’s collaborative new toy, Tesla for Kids.

Find out how the adorably tiny car handles in the hands of a five-year-old. — Bloomberg

Radio Flyer and Tesla collaborated on a new toy, Tesla for Kids, shown here next to an actual Model S. — Bloomberg pic