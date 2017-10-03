Suzuki to imagine the future of fun in Tokyo

The Suzuki e-Survivor concept. — Suzuki handout pic via AFP-RelaxnewsTOKYO, Oct 3 — At the 45th Tokyo Motor Show, Suzuki will be taking the wraps off a host of new concept and production vehicles that were all built to the same brief: “Excitement for everyone in everywhere.”

The company’s star concept car for this year’s show is the e-Survivor, a compact SUV that attempts to imagine Suzuki’s design language and vehicular personality 100 years from now.

A two-seat open top car reminiscent of the original Jeep, the concept is all-electric and uses an independent electric motor in each of its four wheels for genuine all-wheel drive.

Returning to the current decade, the Spacia Concept is a compact minivan with sliding rear doors, an unusually high roof line and very low, flat floor.

The idea behind it is to offer families something that’s easy to drive during the week in urban environments and something that's fun and practical for the family at the weekend.

Taking things up a notch is the Spacia Custom Concept which imagines the Spacia as a compact competitor to established luxury car brands. So it has a highly stylised front grille akin to those that adorn current-generation Audis, two-tone paint work, alloy wheels and premium interior appointments.

Both concepts are based on an existing Suzuki model — the Spacia — on sale in Japan and by the looks of the effort that has gone into the XBee (pronounced cross bee) concept — three distinct models — it could well be joining the Spacia in Suzuki’s model line-up.

The Suzuki XBee Concept. — Suzuki handout pic via AFP-RelaxnewsDescribed as a vehicle that takes the best elements of a wagon and a traditional SUV and fuses them together, the XBee, so Suzuki claims, represents a new genre of vehicle.

What it means is that it has the clever interior packaging of a minivan or station wagon, but also boasts a high driving position and a wheel at each corner so that it really can go off road when the need arises.

It will be unveiled in three different guises in Tokyo: as a pure, vanilla edition devoid of extraneous external design flourishes; as an Outdoor Adventure edition complete with larger wheels, a color scheme that blends in with nature and an interior aimed at couples that like to go camping; and finally, in Street Adventure trim, complete with three-tone paint — luminous yellow around the front spoiler and door sills, liquid black for the majority of the body and white on the floating roof.

The 2017 Tokyo Motor Show opens its doors on October 25. — AFP-Relaxnews