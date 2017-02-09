Subaru is best value car brand in the US

The Subaru 2017 Impreza Sedan is seen during the 2016 New York International Auto Show media preview in New York, March 24, 2016. — Reuters picLONDON, Feb 9 — The Kelley Blue Book 5-year Cost to Own Award winners for 2017 have been announced and while Toyota, Chevrolet, Ford, Honda and Dodge have all nabbed specific category prizes, this year’s best brand award goes to Subaru.

The awards are designed to help car shoppers understand potentially hidden costs involved when choosing a new vehicle, so that they don’t end up picking a new ride based solely on the ticket price.

“Sometimes other factors, such as depreciation, maintenance and fuel costs, can significantly increase total ownership costs,” said Mike Sadowski, vice president of operations and general manager for Kelley Blue Book.

The vehicle valuation and information firm takes a vehicle’s retail price and then factors in insurance and servicing costs, projected fuel consumption, any state fees and typical depreciation. Using this data it then ranks the cars by category based on long-term value for money.

And this year’s overall winner is Subaru whose current vehicle line-up incurs the least depreciation and offers some of the best fuel efficiency.

“We are extremely proud to receive these distinguished 2017 Kelley Blue Book 5-Year Cost to Own Awards in both overall brand and vehicle categories,” said Thomas J. Doll, president and chief operating officer, Subaru of America, Inc.

The award for best premium automotive brand goes to Acura for the second year in a row.

As for individual category winners, the Ford Fiesta ST is the best sporty compact car; the Buick Verano is the best entry-level luxury car; and the Chevrolet Impala is the best full size car for the sixth year running.

Across the 21 individual vehicle categories, domestic carmakers took a total of 10 awards. Chevrolet scooped five in total, including for best mid-sized and best full-sized pickup. The Dodge Grand Caravan was recognised as the best Minivan and the Jeep Wrangler Unlimited the award for best mid-size SUV.

Toyota won in four categories; Lexus, Infiniti and Honda each took two awards and as well as being declared overall winner, Subaru scooped the best compact SUV/Crossover award for the Crosstrek. — AFP-Relaxnews