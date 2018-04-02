Stand a chance to win a Kia Picanto at the MAI Autoshow 2018

Visitors to the MAI Autoshow 2018 will stand a chance to win the Kia Picanto. — Picture by YS KhongKUALA LUMPUR, April 2 — The Malaysia Autoshow 2018 is back, Encouraged by the success of the Malaysia Autoshow 2017, Malaysia Automotive Institute (MAI) will be hosting the fourth edition April 26-29, 2018, at the Malaysia Agro Exposition Park Serdang (MAEPS).

Starting with this year’s event, the annual Malaysia Autoshow will move its dates from November to April, to allow for further expansion of attractions in future shows.

This decision was made in light of the world’s major auto shows such as the Tokyo Motor Show, Frankfurt and Paris motor shows being held in the second half of the year. Having the Malaysia Autoshow in the first half will give it a better chance of getting some concept cars and latest technology in mobility.

MAI Chief Executive Officer Dato’ Madani Sahari said that the decision to move the event to MAEPS last year brought a wider array of attractions and new experiences, including off-road test tracks, on-road test drives, attracting more than 250,000 visitors.

The expansive venue facilitated longer test drive routes and allowed many exciting outdoor activities to be carried out by the participating brands, especially to demonstrate the various features on their products to visitors.

These first-hand experiences for customers certainly contributed to the record-breaking sales, as well as a better outlook of what Malaysia’s automotive industry can offer to consumers today,” he said.

Some of the more popular automotive brands will be participating in this year’s show which carries the theme ‘360-degree Mobility Experience’.

More than 100 cars comprising some of the latest models in the market and Volvo classic cars will be on display.

Here are some of the highlights:

· A glimpse into the future of mobility at the intelligent Mobility Experience

· The appearance of Borgward, a brand not seen since the early 1970’s.

· The opportunity to own a set of personalised stamps from Pos Malaysia.

· Best-ever financing packages by Maybank valid only for cars purchased at the event

· Holiday packages within Asean (Flight and Accommodation) for 8 lucky customers who book and purchase a car at the show. (Terms and conditions apply)

The icing on the cake is perhaps the chance to take home a Kia Picanto, absolutely free of charge as the luckiest visitor to the show.

At the outdoor areas, the list of exciting activities include:

· Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) demonstration by Perodua

· Free Car inspection services

· Go-kart racing

· Mitsubishi obstacle course

· Music on wheels showcase of in car entertainment systems

· Off- Road Driving Experience by 4 x 4 clubs

· Toyota 4 x 4 Experience

· Honda Sensing Demo

· Test Drives of latest models

· Specialty themed Culture and Cuisine Pavilion

· Food Trucks

Maybank is the official financing partner for the Malaysia Autoshow 2018, and will be offering online submission for hire purchase applications as well as discounts for entry tickets using its QRPay option.

Entry fee to the Malaysia Autoshow is RM10.00 per entry. Children below 12 years of age are given free entry, while student will be given free admission on Thursday April 26, 2018. Tickets can also be purchased at a discount online at www.autoshow.com.my