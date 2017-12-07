Spyker says goodbye to the C8 Aileron with three unique models

The Spyker C8 Aileron LM85 — Picture courtesy of Spyker CarsZEEWOLDE, Dec 7 — Spyker is spiking production of the C8 Aileron, but, as befits the Dutch bespoke supercar builder, it's planning to do so with considerable style.

In order to make room for its new flagship C8 Preliator model and to concentrate on building a new luxury SUV, Spyker is bidding the C8 Aileron — its halo model since 2010 — a fond farewell.

The final three examples of the Audi V8-powered supercar, which will be badged Spyker C8 Aileron LM85, will each boast unique exterior and interior details, influenced by the company's Spyker Squadron GT class racing team, and have been designed in partnership with luxury design firm Milan-Morady.

For instance, each car will come with hand-formed and hand-riveted aluminum body panels, air intakes that have been created from solid aluminum billets, plus larger wheel arches and wheels.

The finishing exterior touch will be a special paint finish (a different colour on each of the three examples) that incorporates large, stylised letter “S” details across the front and rear (just as with the company's race cars).

Spyker recently announced a deal with Swedish supercar builder Koenigsegg that would see the latter build and provide powerplants for all future Spyker cars.

However, for these farewell models, it's a case of “as you were” when it comes to powertrain. Under the hood, the engine will remain untouched from that in the standard Aileron, a 525bhp supercharged 5-litreV8 sourced from Audi and mated to a six-speed automatic transmission.

But that's more than ample to send the car from 0-100kph in a fraction over three seconds.

Inside, each car gets a different two-tone leather trim plus a turned aluminum dashboard and Chronoswiss gauges.

“Every Spyker we ever built is unique and exclusive, but the last three Spyker C8 Ailerons that we will build truly demonstrate the level of bespoke craftsmanship that the Spyker brand is all about. It is a dignified departure of the Audi powered Ailerons and a worthy step toward the third generation Spykers,” said CEO Victor Muller. — AFP-Relaxnews