SKYACTIV ‘Jinba Ittai’ — being at one with your Mazda (VIDEO)

The Mazda range of diesel models, the CX-5 and the Mazda6, both powered by the Mazda 2.2 litre SKYACTIV-D diesel engine were introduced in Malaysia last July. — Picture by YS KhongKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 3 — Mazda’s SKYACTIV Technologies have been under development for more than a decade now, and this technology has been the main reason for the renewed popularity of Mazda in Malaysia.

Mazda’s SKYACTIV technologies are hinged on ‘Jinba Ittai’, a Japanese four character compound word that describes ‘unity of horse and rider’ — this is pertinent to Yabusame, Japanese mounted archery. Basically, it is important for the rider to be at one with his horse if he is going to be able to fire his arrows accurately.

Even in my own previous experience as a race and rally driver, I have advised young hopefuls that they must try to ‘be at one with the car’. As a driver, you might have your off days, but every once in a while, I have had this feeling of my race car being an extension of myself, when everything flows just perfectly and in unison.

In the SKYACTIV quest for Jinba Ittai, Mazda’s design team started with a blank piece of paper, and concentrated on a few key areas to achieve directness, linearity and reduce weight.

In actuality, the technologies that Mazda looked at are not new — it was the way they tore down all the known conventions and built it up again that made the difference.

For instance, the anti-dive technology is something that was developed some forty years ago — Mazda just refined it for use in the rear suspension as well. Another example is the lock-up clutch for the transmission. The lock-up clutch is used in many other automatic transmissions, but Mazda just made their clutch lock up for 90 per cent of the time, thus reducing transmission slip.

Of course, Mazda’s SKYACTIV engine development is legendary — it runs at a hitherto unheard of compression ratio of 14:1 — watch the video, and stay tuned for more on Mazda SKYACTIV.