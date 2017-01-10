Singapore’s Grab introduces S$2 fee for passengers who cancel ‘excessively’

Grab’s rival Uber already has a cancellation fee in place. — File picSINGAPORE, Jan 10 — Grab users who cancel their rides more than 10 times in a week will now have to pay a S$2 (RM6.24) fee, the company announced on its blog today.

The ridesharing app said the move was aimed at creating “a fairer platform” for drivers and passengers, and to encourage people to stick with their bookings.

Although the fee will only kick in after passing the 10-ride threshold, Grab says it will review and adjust its cancellation threshold over time.

“Cancellations made by drivers or passengers cause huge inconveniences to one another – loss of earnings for drivers already en-route to pick up a passenger and loss of trust for passengers waiting for their ride to arrive.

“We know that there are good reasons for people to cancel their rides sometimes...(but) we hope this initiative creates a fairer platform for drivers and passengers, and that all of us will think twice before cancelling a booking,” the company added.

The fee is S$6, but a ride request can be cancelled free of charge for up to 2-5 minutes after the initial booking.

Uber customers also do not need to pay a cancellation fee if the driver is running more than 5 minutes late. — TODAY