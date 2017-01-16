Last updated Monday, January 16, 2017 6:05 pm GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 31°C, Mostly Cloudy

Drive

Singapore to test self-driving trucks (VIDEO)

Monday January 16, 2017
03:59 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Theresa May — Vogue cover starThe Edit: Theresa May — Vogue cover star

The Edit: See the Honest Trailer for ‘Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure’The Edit: See the Honest Trailer for ‘Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure’

The Edit: SE Asia’s first heart transplant patient dies at 76The Edit: SE Asia’s first heart transplant patient dies at 76

China loses patience with Trump, hits back with warningChina loses patience with Trump, hits back with warning

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

The truck platooning system involves a human-driven truck leading a convoy of autonomous trucks. — Reuters video screengrabThe truck platooning system involves a human-driven truck leading a convoy of autonomous trucks. — Reuters video screengrabSINGAPORE, Jan 16 — Singapore’s Ministry of Transport has announced a partnership with Toyota and Scania to develop and test a self-driving truck platooning system that can transport goods between its shipping ports.

According to the press release, the truck platooning system involves a human-driven truck leading a convoy of autonomous trucks. The trucks can be coupled or decoupled to allow other cars to cross between the vehicles. They are also equipped with vehicle detection and anti-collision technologies.

The initial test route is a 10-km stretch along the West Coast Highway between Brani Terminal and Pasir Panjang Terminals. It may expand to 20 km, covering Pasir Panjang and Tuas Port. — Reuters

MORE ON MMOTV

Drive Channel

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline