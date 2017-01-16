Singapore to test self-driving trucks (VIDEO)

The truck platooning system involves a human-driven truck leading a convoy of autonomous trucks. — Reuters video screengrabSINGAPORE, Jan 16 — Singapore’s Ministry of Transport has announced a partnership with Toyota and Scania to develop and test a self-driving truck platooning system that can transport goods between its shipping ports.

According to the press release, the truck platooning system involves a human-driven truck leading a convoy of autonomous trucks. The trucks can be coupled or decoupled to allow other cars to cross between the vehicles. They are also equipped with vehicle detection and anti-collision technologies.

The initial test route is a 10-km stretch along the West Coast Highway between Brani Terminal and Pasir Panjang Terminals. It may expand to 20 km, covering Pasir Panjang and Tuas Port. — Reuters