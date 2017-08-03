Shell Oils now available online on Lazada

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 3 — Shell Malaysia Trading Sdn Bhd has launched the first official Shell online store on Lazada Malaysia, a well known e-platform.



The Shell Malaysia Official Online Store will make genuine Shell Helix motor oils more easily accessible to car owners across Malaysia. Aside from the peace of mind gained from buying officially-sourced Shell Helix products of confirmed quality, shopping at the online store is convenient as the prices include delivery across Peninsular Malaysia, Sabah and Sarawak.



Car owners who entrust their car engines’ lubrication needs to Shell Helix would also be glad to know that the Shell Malaysia Official Online Store offers great value for money engine oil service packages at selected authorised workshops in the Klang Valley and Johor.



These all-inclusive packages, from as low as RM103, include the preferred Shell Helix motor oil, oil filter, labour and a complimentary 15-point vehicle check. In conjunction with the launch, shoppers at the Shell Malaysia Official Online Store will get an e-voucher from Lazada Malaysia worth up to RM30 for every purchase of Shell motor oil or oil service packages from August 3 till 10, 2017.



Car owners who purchase an engine oil service package from the Shell Malaysia Official Online Store will be contacted by the official Shell distributor to arrange their preferred service venue, date and time slot followed by a confirmation via SMS.



The Shell Malaysia Official Online Store also provides access to product technical support to those seeking guidance on the Shell Helix motor oil that is best suited for their cars.



According to Shell Lubricants Executive Director – Southeast Asia & Oceania, Troy Chapman, Malaysia was the first market in Southeast Asia to enable online purchase of genuine Shell Helix products and service packages from an official channel.



“This is yet another initiative from Shell, which explains why we have been the number one lubricant supplier in the world for the past 10 consecutive years[1]. We were the first motor oil brand to offer the Shell Helix Engine Warranty or S.H.E.W last year. Today, we are proud to be the first oil and gas company in Malaysia to have an official presence on a leading e-commerce platform such as Lazada Malaysia. This initiative would help expand our market coverage and reach significantly and complement our extensive brick and mortar network in this country, which has been built over the past 125 years,” he said.



Lazada Malaysia Chief Executive Officer Hans-Peter Ressel said that the company was thrilled to welcome Shell, a reputable global brand, onto its well-established e-commerce platform in Malaysia.



“This is a winning collaboration for Lazada and Shell that first and foremost, benefits the consumers as they now have unparalleled access to a wide range of official Shell Helix products via our platform. Brands such as Shell recognise the strategic importance of e-commerce in Southeast Asia and we look forward to working together with Shell in growing its online presence not just in Malaysia but across the region,” he said.

To visit the Shell Malaysia Official Online Store, please go to www.lazada.com.my/shell-malaysia-official-store/