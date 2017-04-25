See the latest Mazda cars at the ‘Let’s Celebrate Driving’ event

KUALA LUMPUR, April 25 — Here is a rare opportunity for would-be car buyers or anyone just interested in cars to get up close and personal, and test drive not one, not two, but five of Mazda’s latest models — all this is possible at Mazda’s “Let’s Celebrate Driving” road show in Setia City Mall and test drive event at Setia City Convention Centre.

From this Thursday (April 27) through Monday (May 1), the Mazda “Let’s Celebrate Driving” roadshow will be on, at both locations which are right next to each other, the award-winning MX-5 RF hard top, the CX-9, the Mazda3, Mazda6 and CX-3 will be available for viewing and test drives.

The Mazda 3, Mazda 6 and CX-3 are dubbed the GVC models — GVC denotes ‘G-Vectoring Control — Mazda’s latest breakthrough in the SkyActiv Vehicle Dynamics. Visitors are invited to come feel the difference that GVC provides.

With the CKD operations in place, the Mazda3 is now available from RM99,000. Mazda Anshin Pre-Owned cars from RM60,000 will also be available for sale.

Also promised are loads of fun-filled activities for everyone to enjoy, plus special deals exclusive to this event. In addition, Mazda Bonanza Vouchers worth more than RM500,000, and free gifts await lucky visitors.

Mazda Test Drive Event @ Setia City Convention Centre

Date: 28 April – 1 May 2017

Location: SCCC Car Park

Mazda Road Show @ Setia City Mall

Date: 27 April – 1 May 2017

Location: Centre Court, Ground Floor

Mazda peaceful ownership programme

Bermaz has upgraded its Manufacturing Warranty period from 3 years to 5 years. All new Mazda vehicles registered from February 1, 2017 will enjoy 5 Years or 100,000km (whichever comes first) Manufacturing Warranty and 3 Years/60,000km (whichever comes first) Free Maintenance. Customers will be able to enjoy a peaceful ownership with an absolute 3 year free scheduled maintenance according to manufacturer’s standards. The 5 Years Manufacturing Warranty and 3 Years Maintenance applies to all models except the BT-50 pickup.