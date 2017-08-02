Seat reveals nine semi-finalist names for its new SUV

Seat President, Luca de Meo, hails the #SEATseekingName initiative a success (#SEATbuscaNombre in Spanish). — Seat handout pic via AFP-RelaxnewsMADRID, Aug 2 — Seat has announced the selection of nine potential names as part of its #SEATseekingName initiative, allowing the public at large to choose the name of its upcoming SUV. All nine names refer to places in Spain, and have been picked from more than 10,000 suggestions received: Abrera, Alboran, Aran, Aranda, Avila, Donosti, Tarifa, Tarraco and Teide.

The nine shortlisted names all meet Seat’s specific selection criteria. For starters, they all reflect Seat’s brand values, as well as the characteristics of Seat’s new large SUV — its third after the Ateca and the Arona. Plus, all the names meet Seat’s strict linguistic criteria to ensure easy pronunciation in different languages and positive connotations. The names also passed a global legal verification process to ensure they aren’t registered by other brands in markets in which the car maker operates.

Ahead of the Frankfurt Motor Show, September 16-24, Seat will reveal a pick of three finalists that people can vote for online. Voting will be open September 12-25 at seat.com/seekingname. The winning name will be revealed by October 15. This is the first time in the brand’s history that the name of one of its vehicle models has been chosen by popular vote.

Seat President, Luca de Meo, said that some 130,000 people in 106 countries have already taken part in the initiative.

Watch the #SEATseekingName video recap: youtu.be/X1PiR6SvEfc — AFP-Relaxnews