Seat raves about the new Ibiza

SEAT unveils its best Ibiza ever. — AFP pic

BARCELONA, Feb 1 — At a special event in Barcelona, Seat has taken the wraps off the fifth generation of its iconic small car

And while the new car is still extremely compact, just like the 5.4 million Ibizas that have come before, this one promises to be big on technology and creature comforts.

The Ibiza is meant to be the supermini forged on unforgiving Spanish roads and the new model is actually 2mm shorter, nose to tail than the car it’s replacing.

However, it’s 87mm wider and because Seat has pushed each wheel as far to the corner as possible, the wheelbase is miraculously 60mm longer than on the last model.

This means more passenger room, more space for luggage — 63 litres more to be precise — and because the car is wider, the front and rear track have both been increased so the car should hold and handle even better.

Seat’s aim is to be the best in class in every category from rear passenger leg room to technological features offered as standard, and on first impressions, it might well have put together a car as solid as a VW Polo and as sprightly as a Ford Fiesta.

The car is going to be offered with adaptive cruise control, keyless entry, front and rear parking sensors and a reversing camera.

While cabin comforts will include full support for Apple Car Play and Android Auto, wireless charging and an integrated booster for getting the best possible smartphone connection.

When the car comes to market there will be available in four different trim levels and with an initial choice of four different engines ranging in capacity from 1-litre to 1.6-litres.

The new Seat Ibiza will make its official debut at the Geneva Motor Show on March 9. — AFP-Relaxnews