Saint Laurent Vespa on show in Paris concept store Colette

Sunday December 17, 2017
11:15 AM GMT+8

Vespa x Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello, on display at Colette. — Picture courtesy of PiaggioVespa x Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello, on display at Colette. — Picture courtesy of PiaggioPARIS, Dec 17 — A Vespa Primavera 125 scooter revisited by fashion house Yves Saint Laurent can currently be admired on the first floor of the Colette concept store in Paris. It’s on show until December 20, when the famous Parisian store closes its doors for good.

This collectors’ model is a Vespa Primavera 125 with a matte all-black finish, designed by Anthony Vaccarello, the current creative director of the Yves Saint Laurent fashion house. Everything on the scooter is black, from the mirrors to the passenger grab handle. The wheel rims and muffler guard are finished in glossy black.

Vespa and Yves Saint Laurent are two timeless icons of style and elegance. This exceptional scooter is only being produced on demand in a very limited quality. It can be ordered exclusively at Collette.

Yves Saint Laurent has taken over the first floor of the famous Parisian boutique with a whole range of collectors’ items, including the Vespa. — AFP-Relaxnews

