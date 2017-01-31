Rolls-Royce bids a bespoke goodbye to the Phantom

The final Rolls-Royce Phantom VII. — Pic courtesy of Rolls RoyceLONDON, Jan 31 —The final ever seventh-generation Phantom limousine has rolled off the Goodwood production line and into a major car collection.

Following 13 years of setting the gold standard for automotive luxury, the current Phantom is set for retirement and will be replaced next year with a completely new model.

This final example, is a completely bespoke endeavor, inspired by the creature comforts and attention to detail that defined the ocean liners of the 1930s.

The company’s craftsmen have layered contrasting leather tones upon each other to create the effect of lapping waves on the seats, while the lambswool carpeting has also been cut to mimic the pattern of tides rolling in and out. Marquetry has been used to add graphics and designs echoing a ship’s silhouette in the wood paneling that adorns the door panels and dashboard.

Outside the car is finished in a unique shade of blue, the Spirit of Ecstasy is sterling silver and the tires boast a blue pinstripe finish.

“As Phantom VII gracefully leaves the stage, having defined the first chapter in the renaissance of Rolls-Royce, we look forward to building on its remarkable success with the imminent arrival of its successor. A bold, new statement built on an all-new architecture promises to light the future of the world’s most celebrated name in luxury,” said Rolls-Royce CEO, Torsten Müller-Ötvös. — AFP-Relaxnews