Renault unveils futuristic self-driving car (VIDEO)

NEW YORK, March 9 ― Several car makers at the Geneva Autoshow are looking to driverless and fully autonomous vehicles as a way to win profits in a rapidly changing sector.

As Ciara Lee reports, Renault's concept vehicle EZ-GO is designed to be pooled and available on-demand like a taxi service, continuing the trend of the 'sharing economy' seen with companies like Uber. ― Reuters

The Renault EZ-GO is seen during a presentation at the 88th International Motor Show at Palexpo in Geneva March 6, 2018. ― Reuters pic