Renault, TCEC commence local assembly of Captur crossover

TCEC Chief Executive Officer, Kuan Kim Luen, said Malaysia was the only other country worldwide, outside of Spain, to assemble the Captur. — Handout via TODAY KUALA LUMPUR, April 18 — Renault and TC Euro Cars Sdn Bhd (TCEC) have started the assembly here of the RM109,000 Renault Captur crossover for the domestic market.

The Captur is one of Renault’s most in-demand models and over 760,000 units had been produced globally since 2013. The model is the Number One seller in the B-segment in Europe.

“The Captur is Renault’s third model to be locally-assembled in Malaysia, underscoring Renault’s ongoing successful partnership with TCEC and the brand’s commitment to the local market,” Kuan ,” Kuan told reporters at the Renault Captur Locally-Assembled Media Launch here today.

The assembly in Malaysia, said Kuan, demonstrated the capabilities of the Tan Chong Motors Assemblies Sdn Bhd’s facility in Segambut, which has passed stringent evaluations and standards set by Renault, to meet certified specifications.

“With the new energy-efficient vehicle status of the Renault Captur, we are able to increase the affordability of this model and reach more Malaysians,” said Kuan.

He said the locally-assembled Renault Captur would be officially available for sale starting April 19, 2017 and there would also be an additional RM11,000 early bird rebate for the first 100 customers.

Kuan said the Renault Captur delivered more value-for-money to customers as it came with the same specifications and features as the fully-imported version, but at a more competitive price.

The Renault Captur is powered by a turbocharged TCe 120 engine that is mated to a six-speed efficient dual clutch transmission, which delivers more torque than a 1.8- litre normally-aspirated engine.

It has expressive styling and sport utility vehicle cues, two-toned colours, high driving position as well as interior refinements and safety standards.

It comes with three-colour option and a new colour option — Flame Red with Diamond Black roof.

“Additionally, the Captur also comes with a five-year full manufacturer’s warranty, backed by Renault, so customers will have peace of mind knowing that they are consistently covered to the end of the warranty period,” said Kuan.

The Renault Captur is priced at RM109,000 (on-the-road inclusive of goods and services tax, without insurance, for Peninsular Malaysia and private registration.

The Kangoo was the first Renault assembled by Tan Chong Motor in 2004, followed by the Fluence and now the Captur crossover.

TCEC, the official distributor of Renault vehicles in Malaysia since 2003, also assembles and offer after-sales support. — Bernama