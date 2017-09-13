Renault presents Symbioz concept car that integrates with the home (VIDEO)

With the Symbioz, Renault envisages the sharing of energy between the home and the car via a smart grid. — Handout via AFPFRANKFURT, Sept 13 — A year after grabbing headlines at the Paris Motor Show with the Trezor, Renault has unveiled its new autonomous concept car, Symbioz, at the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show. This electric and connected self-driving car represents the brand’s vision of mobility, looking ahead to 2030.

Symbioz is more than a car — it is an overarching and ambitious concept that envisages a vehicle interacting with the home and, more generally, all kinds of connected devices, appliances and infrastructure. This kind of integration between a concept car and the connected home is a major first at a motor show.

Symbioz is a 100 per cent electric concept, which naturally falls in line with the brand’s zero-emission strategy. With this vehicle, Renault envisages the sharing of energy between the home and the car via a smart grid, all piloted by artificial intelligence that can anticipate users’ needs. It’s therefore be possible to use energy stored in the vehicle’s batteries to temporarily power lights, screens and other home devices during peaks in consumption. In the event of a blackout, this could happen automatically, with power sharing monitored and adjusted via a screen in the home or on the car dashboard. Visitors to the Frankfurt Motor Show can see the concept car in action in various simulations and scenarios.

The car itself has a particularly spacious and pleasant interior. For that, Renault has mounted the two electric motors at the rear and put the batteries directly under the floor. The dashboard is retractable and the front seats swivel, allowing the driver to relax easily when using autonomous driving mode. Onboard customisation technology can even automatically detect the identity of the vehicle’s occupants to configure their seats, music choices and other passenger comfort parameters. — AFP-Relaxnews