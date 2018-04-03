Refreshes, new concepts from Audi, Hyundai, and Kia at New York Auto Show

One model that Europeans could get excited about was the newly unveiled Sportback version of Audi's RS5. ― AFP picNEW YORK, April 3 ― Despite the rise of SUVs, this year's 2018 New York International Auto Show saw plenty of other crowd-pleasing attractions.

Though the Volkswagen Atlas Tanoak is built on the company's SUV platform and is very close to an SUV, it's included here because it was something of a surprise entrant at the show. The company claims there are no plans to put it into production, but that should be taken with a sizeable pinch of salt.

One model that Europeans could get excited about was the newly unveiled Sportback version of Audi's RS5. For buyers wanting an element of practicality along with the stunning style and 444 horsepower performance of an RS5, this was definitely worth waiting for.

In a similar vein, Mercedes-AMG, introduced us to the refreshed versions of its C 63 models in New York. Mercedes-Benz brought out its refreshed 2019 C-Class models in Geneva, but now it was the turn of the renewed range-topping C 63. Along with some minor cosmetic surgery to the interior and exterior, the new models also feature some interesting new technology, although the performance figures remain unchanged.

The Honda Insight is back, and although we knew it was coming, this was the venue for the unveiling of the final production version. Like its less attractive predecessor, which went out of production in 2012, the new Insight is a hybrid. However, this one is a range-extender hybrid where the petrol engine is mostly used to generate electricity.

Toyota Corollas of the past haven't been particularly exciting, although more than 40 million of them have sold to date. The nameplate may have been put out to pasture in Europe years ago, but it continues across the pond and an all-new 2019 version showed some incredible style at New York. Of course, what we're getting is really just the new Auris, but in this version it's likely to be a huge success.

Kia continues to push its K900 luxury saloon, even though it struggled to make any impression on the sales of rivals such as the BMW 7 Series. The company isn't giving up though, and the new second-generation model that debuted at New York has virtually nothing in common with its predecessor, other than its name.

A show wouldn't be complete without an outrageous concept or two, and these days that usually means electric ones. Hyundai didn't disappoint with its stunning Genesis brand's Essentia, which is an all-electric, high-performance grand tourer that gives a glimpse into the future of the brand. ― AFP-Relaxnews