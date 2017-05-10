Range Rover celebrates milestone with Evoque Landmark

The new model is finished in choice of three special exterior paint schemes ― Moraine Blue, Corris Grey, or Yulong White. ― AFP pic LONDON, May 10 ― To celebrate achieving 600,000 sales in six years, Land Rover is building a special edition of its entry-level compact luxury SUV, suitably called the Evoque Landmark edition.

Officially revealed at the Royal Windsor Horse Show today, the new model is finished in choice of three special exterior paint schemes ― Moraine Blue, Corris Grey, or Yulong White ― and comes dressed in a grey-accented body kit and with a glass roof as standard.

Inside, there’s grained Ebony leather on the seats with contrasting stitching, a brushed satin metal effect treatment on the dashboard and console, and under the hood there’s a 180hp 2-liter turbodiesel engine calling the shots. It’s good for a top speed of 195km/h and a fuel economy of 5.1l/100km on the combined cycle.

Even though the SUV is proving to be the world’s most popular vehicle type, even Land Rover has been taken by surprise by how popular its Evoque is proving both at home and abroad. Since its launch in 2011, the company has sold over 600,000 ― 18,000 of which were sold in March 2017 alone (one third of which in the UK), meaning that the production plant now completes an Evoque every 170 seconds.

Jeremy Hicks, Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover UK says, “The Evoque has been an indisputable success. It’s our biggest selling model in the UK and continues to thrive six years after launch, it’s a fantastic achievement and worthy of celebration. The Landmark edition has new dynamic detailing and a distinctive aesthetic which takes its design credentials to an even higher level ― it looks fantastic and we know customers will love it.”

To put those figures into perspective, it took the original Land Rover Defender 58 years to notch up 2 million sales, and it has taken Mercedes Benz (a company with a much larger selection of off-roaders and crossovers in its range) 37 years to sell 4 million SUVs.

However, the Evoque is set to face some serious competition from Land Rover’s sister company, Jaguar. Its first ever SUV, the F-Pace is proving to be the most sought-after car in the company’s history and sales are set to rocket thanks to it being crowned 2017 World Car of the Year in April (the first SUV to clinch the coveted award). ― AFP-Relaxnews