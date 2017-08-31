Ram pickup looks to reap rewards of agricultural connections

The 2018 Ram Harvest Edition — Ram pic via AFPDETROIT, Aug 31 — The new Harvest Edition is the first ever Ram pickup truck designed specifically for farmers.

Considering that farmers and those in the wider agricultural industry are the reason why the US pickup truck went from a niche product to a global automotive icon, it comes as a surprise to discover that it has taken until 2017 for any of America's three biggest pickup brands — Ford, GM and Ram — to build a truck just for farmers.

Still, all of that is being put right with the Ram Harvest Edition. Available in two colours — Case IH Red and New Holland Blue (the same two colours that adorn America's two most popular lines of farming equipment) — and with a choice of any powertrain in the Ram lineup including any of its HEMI V8s, the truck can also be specified in one of three four-door cab sizes from Quad to Mega Cab.

As for farming-specific features, the trucks come with side steps, a spray-in bedliner and a foldout rear step for accessing cargo without dropping the tailgate. Mud flaps, weatherproof floor mats and skidplates are also standard equipment.

Plump for the smallest 1500 model and owners get a lift kit that can raise the truck's body by an inch when extra ground clearance is needed. While at the other end of the range, the heavy duty models come with serious all-terrain tires and a camera for keeping an eye on cargo from the cabin.

In terms of creature comforts, as well as heated seats, the Harvest Edition gets an infotainment system with 8.4-inch touch screen and navigation plus 4G wifi. The system is also compatible with both Apple Play and Android Auto for synching smartphones to the dashboard.

The Harvest Edition will go on sale towards the end of 2017 and prices will start at US$39,910 (RM170,192). — AFP-Relaxnews